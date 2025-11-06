Energy Transfer Bags 20-Year Deal to Deliver Gas for Entergy Louisiana

The gas will help fuel combined-cycle combustion turbine facilities being developed by Entergy Louisiana for its customers and projects like Meta's new hyperscale data center in Richland Parish.

Energy Transfer LP has signed a 20-year transport agreement to deliver natural gas to Entergy Corp to support the power utility's operations in Louisiana.

"Under the agreement, Energy Transfer would initially provide 250,000 MMBtu per day of firm transportation service beginning in February 2028 and continuing through January 2048", a joint statement said.

"The deal structure also provides an option to Entergy to expand delivery capacity in the region to meet future energy demand and demonstrates both companies' long-term commitment to meeting the region’s growing energy needs.

"The natural gas supplied through this agreement, already in Entergy's financial plan, will help fuel Entergy Louisiana's combined-cycle combustion turbine facilities, which are being developed to provide efficient, cleaner energy for the company’s customers and to support projects like Meta's new hyperscale data center in Richland Parish.

"The project includes expanding Energy Transfer's Tiger Pipeline with the construction of a 12-mile lateral with a capacity of up to one Bcfd. Natural gas supply for this project will be sourced from Energy Transfer’s extensive pipeline network which is connected to all the major producing basins in the U.S."

Entergy Louisiana had 1.1 million electric customers in 58 of Louisiana's 64 parishes as of December 2024, Entergy Louisiana says on its website.

Earlier Energy Transfer secured an agreement to deliver gas for a power-data center partnership between VoltaGrid LLC and Oracle Corp.

VoltaGrid will deploy 2.3 gigawatts of "cutting-edge, ultra-low-emissions infrastructure, supplied by Energy Transfer's pipeline network, to support the energy demands of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure’s (OCI) next-generation artificial intelligence data centers", VoltaGrid said in a press release October 15.

"The VoltaGrid power infrastructure will be delivered through the proprietary VoltaGrid platform - a modular, high-transient-response system developed by VoltaGrid with key suppliers, including INNIO Jenbacher and ABB".

"This power plant deployment is being supplied with firm natural gas from Energy Transfer's expansive pipeline and storage systems", VoltaGrid added.

Earlier this year Energy Transfer signed what it called its first commercial agreement to supply gas directly to a data center. The agreement will provide up to 450 billion British thermal units per day of firm gas supply to CloudBurst Data Centers Inc's planned Next-Gen Data Center campus outside of San Marcos, Texas. The gas will be delivered by Energy Transfer's Oasis Pipeline project.

"The natural gas supply would be sufficient to generate up to approximately 1.2 gigawatts of direct, or 'behind-the-meter' electric power for a period of at least 10 years starting with Phase 1 of the data center facilities", a joint statement said February 10. "CloudBurst expects to reach FID later this year and in such event the facility would be operational in Q3 of 2026".

"Energy Transfer is uniquely positioned to provide reliable natural gas supply that is crucial to the data center operations under development, many of which are in close proximity to its vast network of more than 105,000 miles of natural gas gathering, and intrastate and interstate transportation pipelines and storage facilities with a combined storage capacity of nearly 236 billion cubic feet", the statement added.

"Additionally, Energy Transfer is in discussions with a number of data center developers and expects this to be the first of many agreements to supply, store and transport natural gas to fuel data centers, electric generation facilities and other power demand customers throughout its nationwide footprint".

