Energy Transfer Adds Permian Takeaway Capacity

Energy Transfer has completed its Lone Star Express Pipeline expansion project on budget and ahead of schedule.

Energy Transfer reported Tuesday that it has completed its Lone Star Express Pipeline expansion project on budget and ahead of schedule.

The new 352-mile (566-kilometer), 24-inch-diameter pipeline adds more than 400,000 barrels per day of natural gas liquids (NGL) capacity to the Lone Star NGL pipeline system, Energy Transfer noted in a written statement. The company added the expansion runs from Winkler County, Texas, to the existing Lone Star Express 30-inch pipeline at the Morgan Junction in Bosque County, Texas, south of Fort Worth.

“It will provide shippers additional connectivity out of the Permian and Delaware basins, further encouraging the recovery of production and jobs underway in the region,” Energy Transfer stated.

The Lone Star system ultimately connecting into Energy Transfer’s Mont Belview integrated liquids storage and fractionation facility near Houston, noted the firm.

To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.