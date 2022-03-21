Energy Trader Halts New Business in Russia
Energy trading house Gunvor Group has stopped conducting new business in Russia, the company said.
It’s the first public statement on the matter from Gunvor, which is one of the world’s top independent traders of liquefied natural gas and other energy products.
Since the February invasion of Ukraine, international sanctions on Russia and self-imposed restrictions related to the country from banks, shipping companies and others have made it difficult for traders and other buyers of Russian commodities to get cargoes.
“Gunvor is obliged to fulfill existing contracts, which are not sanctioned,” but no new business is being done, it said in the statement on the Irish Stock Exchange Monday. Russia-origin products constitute a relatively small portion of Gunvor’s activity, making up 6-11% of its trading book over the past five years, it said.
The war in Ukraine and its impact on supplies of everything from energy to metals and agricultural products have pushed commodity prices higher almost across the board. Gunvor said it had already put stress-testing and liquidity contingency measures in place following the events of last year when energy prices spiked and firms faced massive calls for collateral to guarantee their trades.
“In response to recent market changes, Gunvor has adjusted its trading volumes of liquefied natural gas accordingly,” it cited as one example of its risk monitoring.
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
- Halliburton, Schlumberger, Baker Hughes Freeze Russian Ops
- Eni Makes Significant Oil And Gas Discovery In Algerian Desert
- OGA Changes Name To Reflect Energy Transition Role
- Aramco Net Income More Than Doubles to $110B
- To Be Or Not To Be Oil? Hamlet Well Says – To Be.
- China LNG Imports from Russia Double
- Russia-Ukraine Conflict Could Last a While
- Has Russia Ostracized Itself from Global Oil Market for Good?
- Russian Crude Finding Willing Buyers in India
- Repsol To Deploy Enhanced Drilling Solution In North Sea
- Top Headlines: Largest North America Oil Resource On Its Net-Zero Way
- Oil Falls Again on Mounting Risks
- Potential for Russia to Seize Vessels
- Times Square Billboards Have Oil Message for Biden
- USA NatGas Risks Busting at the Seams
- OMV to Cease Oil and Gas Production
- Conflicting Signals Abound in Oil
- Most Americans Say Gas Price Is Serious Problem
- Millions of Russian Oil Barrels Could be Shut in Next Month
- Hedge Fund Manager Sees Path to $200 Oil
- Largest Oil Resource In North America On Its Net-Zero Way
- TotalEnergies Makes Significant New Oil Find
- No Bidders For Incredibly Cheap Russian Oil
- Russian LNG Tankers Heading For UK Must Be Stopped, Union Says
- North America Drops Rigs
- Russian Firm Buys Mexican Acreage In The Middle Of Ukraine Invasion
- Russia-Ukraine Impact on USA Gasoline Prices
- All Pipeline Infrastructure in Appalachia at Risk
- Top Headlines: Largest North America Oil Resource On Its Net-Zero Way
- Russian Oil Tanker Fleet Coming to a Standstill