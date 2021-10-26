Energy Squeeze Will Trigger Unrest
Blackstone Inc. co-founder Stephen Schwarzman said the world is facing energy shortages so severe they could cause social unrest.
“We’re going to end up with a real shortage of energy,” he said at a conference in Saudi Arabia. “And when you have a shortage it’s just going to cost more and it’s probably going to cost a lot more. And when that happens you’re going to get very unhappy people around the world, in the emerging markets in particular.”
His comments were echoed by Larry Fink, who said there’s a high probability of oil soon reaching $100 a barrel, especially with many governments and investors pushing back against investments in fossil fuels.
“Inflation, we are in a new regime,” said Fink, chairman of BlackRock Inc, the world’s biggest asset manager. “There are many structural reasons for that. Short term policy related to environmentalism, in terms of restricting supply of hydrocarbons, has created energy inflation and we are going to be living with that for some time.”
Commodities such as oil, natural gas and coal have soared this year as economies rebound from the coronavirus pandemic and amid supply disruptions. Brent crude is up 65% to above $85 a barrel, while gas futures in Asia and Europe reached record highs this month.
Several analysts have said that European countries could halt gas exports to neighbors if winter’s colder than normal and prices keep rising.
“We’re not focusing on long-term solutions, we’re not trying to change the world in a granular basis,” said Fink. “We have these visions we could go from a brown world and we could wake up tomorrow there’d be a green world. That is not going to happen.”
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
- Big Oil About to Post Highest Cash Flow in 13+ Years
- Texas Upstream Employment Rises
- Subsea 7 Bags Very Large Petrobras Award
- Transocean Issues Latest Fleet Status Report
- Aberdeen Chooses BP As Preferred Bidder For Hydrogen Partnership
- QatarEnergy, H2Korea Pen Hydrogen Cooperation Agreement
- BW Energy Buys Aquadrill Semi-Sub Rig For $14M
- Bolsonaro Publicly Floats Privatization of Petrobras
- Oil Continues Rise With Cushing Supply In Focus
- Neptune Energy Starts Final Drilling On Fenja Project
- Schlumberger Sees $Multibillion Global Revenue in 3Q
- Petrobras Selling Another Field Offshore Brazil
- Shell Starts Production From Arran Gas Field
- Regulator Lays Charges Over Huge Oil Spill Off Canada
- Exxon's Wyoming CCS Project Expansion Restarts After 2-Year Delay
- Oil Drops After 7-Year High As Stockpiles Surprisingly Fall
- U.S. Stockpiles In Cushing Reaching Historically Worrying Levels
- Aker Solutions Scores FEED Gig For Equinor’s Wisting FPSO
- Oil Eases On Renewed Demand Concerns
- Prosafe To Work On Elgin Field For TotalEnergies
- Hurricane Sam Could Make USA Landfall This Week
- Top Headlines: Hurricane Sam Could Make USA Landfall This Week and More
- Analysts Release Latest Oil Price Forecasts
- Energy Crisis Threatens to Hit USA Grids
- First Fully Automated Land Rig Drills First Well
- Saudis Launch First Offshore Oil Platform Inspired Tourism Project
- Permian Shale Oil Is Booming Again
- USA EIA Bumps Up Oil Price Forecast
- Maersk Rig Drilling World Record Well Offshore Angola
- Standard Chartered Raises Oil Price Forecasts