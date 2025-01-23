Energy Skills Passport Website Launched

'The Energy Skills Passport website is a tool which will enable workers to easily identify which qualifications ... are needed for specific roles in oil and gas and offshore wind'.

In a joint release sent to Rigzone on Wednesday, industry bodies Offshore Energies UK (OEUK) and RenewableUK announced they were launching “the first stage of a new website to help workers move around the UK’s energy mix, including oil and gas and offshore wind”.

The development was supported by the UK and Scottish governments, the industry bodies outlined in the release.

“The Energy Skills Passport website is a tool which will enable workers to easily identify which qualifications, such as technical and safety standards, are needed for specific roles in oil and gas and offshore wind, as well as mapping out potential future career pathways within the energy sector,” the release stated.

“Research commissioned by OEUK shows that 90 percent of oil and gas workers have skills which can also be applied to renewable energy,” it added.

The industry bodies noted in the release that the initial version of the website will be tested by a group of workers “so that they can provide feedback before the full version becomes available later this year”.

“From [Wednesday] … users will be able to create personal accounts listing their qualifications, and then select from a limited number of offshore wind roles, such as turbine maintenance technician,” the industry bodies added.

They said the tool will provide details of the training needed to fulfil these specific roles. As part of the next phase, it is intended that more roles will be added to encompass the wide range of jobs available across the energy industry, the industry bodies stated in the release.

The passport tool is part of a range of measures developed by industry and government to support the UK offshore energy workforce to understand and plan for expanded homegrown energy production, OEUK and RenewableUK said in the release.

It is expected that the passport will also evolve as the UK’s energy production profile changes, with more information on training courses and the availability of jobs to be added as the sector expands, the industry bodies noted.

“We are pleased to be working with RenewableUK to launch the Energy Skills Passport,” OEUK Director of Supply Chain & People, Katy Heidenreich, said in the release.

“The UK’s offshore energy workforce has a proud heritage and continues to have high value jobs in oil and gas, which support a broad range of skills from engineering and construction to legal and commercial expertise,” Heidenreich added.

“These skills are essential for the homegrown oil and gas the UK needs for decades to come together with the expansion in energy production we’ll need in future. This passport is all about helping people working in this industry to make informed decisions about their jobs and future,” Heidenreich continued.

“As we build a homegrown low carbon future, this passport can help them succeed in projects right across our diverse energy mix. We now look forward to working with policymakers to help unlock and enable the business investment we need for a new generation of good, high-value jobs and opportunities for firms and their people,” the OEUK representative went on to state.

In the release, RenewableUK Executive Director of Offshore Wind Jane Cooper said, “more than a hundred thousand people will be working in the UK’s offshore wind industry by 2030, mostly in highly skilled roles”.

“To grow our world-class industry as fast as possible, we need the valuable experience that oil and gas workers can bring ,” Copper added.

“The Energy Skills Passport which we’re launching … with our OEUK colleagues offers a gateway for people to make this transition by helping them to identify which offshore wind roles which would suit them best and setting out in detail the training they will need to secure these new job opportunities,” Cooper continued.

“It’s a practical tool which demonstrates our determination to bring the tangible benefits of the energy transition to workers right across the energy sector,” Copper said.

In a release posted on its website on Wednesday, the UK Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) said the government “has delivered on a longstanding campaign to help oil and gas workers access opportunities in clean energy jobs by launching a ‘skills passport’, in collaboration with industry and Scottish government”.

In that release, DESNZ also noted that workers across the UK will be supported with government-backed training programs “so they can benefit from thousands of new job opportunities in the clean energy sector, as part of the government’s Plan for Change and clean energy superpower mission”.

Aberdeen, Cheshire, Lincolnshire and Pembrokeshire have all been identified as key growth regions for clean energy, the release stated, adding that local partners will receive funding to identify the skills support that is needed in their area to deliver clean power by 2030.

“Funding could go towards new training centers, courses, or career advisers - supporting local people into opportunities in industries such as welding, electrical engineering, and construction,” DESNZ said in the release.

UK Energy Secretary Ed Miliband said in the DESNZ release, “we are working with communities, businesses, and trade unions to train workers here in Britain, so we can seize the opportunities that clean power brings”.

Acting Cabinet Secretary for Net Zero and Energy Gillian Martin said in the release, “it is absolutely vital that we recognize and retain the considerable skills of oil and gas workers and ensure they are supported, as part of the Scottish Government’s commitment to ensuring a fair and just transition for Scotland”.

“That’s why the Scottish Government has provided GBP 3.7 million ($4.5 million) of funding to support oil and gas and renewables industries to jointly develop the Energy Skills Passport - helping to ensure that the skills, experience and expertise of oil and gas workers are harnessed and that they are ready to apply for the long term sustainable jobs that are created as part of our fair and managed transition to net zero,” Martin added.

