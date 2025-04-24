Energy Security is National Security, OEUK Says

'We believe it is important for the offshore energy industry to take seriously the need for optimum security', said Mark Wilson, OEUK's director of health, safety, environment, and operations.

Energy security is national security, industry body Offshore Energies UK (OEUK) stated in a release sent to Rigzone by the OEUK team on Tuesday, which highlighted that OEUK is holding a Security and Resilience Conference in Aberdeen at the end of the month.

In the release, OEUK noted that “specialists from industry, defense policy, the security services, and academia” will address the “high-level” conference, which is being held in the Union Kirk in Scotland on April 30.

OEUK said in the release that the conference will hear from leading defense specialists at the cutting edge of technological solutions, including the use of artificial intelligence and machine learning for the enhancement of maritime security. It added that delegates will also be given an overview of approaches to defense used by other countries in protecting offshore energy supply chains.

“The event will underline why energy security is national security and will give offshore energy operators and supply chain companies an overview of the collaborative approach being taken to possible risks and help them develop strategies to protect energy distribution installations from potential threats,” OEUK stated in the release.

“The offshore energy industry is highly regulated with close lines of communication to the various agencies of national defense, but sharing information to protect vital UK offshore energy producers from deliberate damage to their operations is of paramount importance,” it added.

In the release, Mark Wilson, OEUK’s director of health, safety, environment, and operations, who is also a former army officer, said, “this is the first event of its kind to be held by OEUK”.

“Given the current geopolitical instability and the potential risks to subsea infrastructure, we believe it is important for the offshore energy industry to take seriously the need for optimum security,” he added.

“We have an unbeatable line-up of leading energy industry security experts, defense policymakers, politicians, and academic experts for the conference and we hope our membership will appreciate their insights,” he went on to state.

Rigzone has contacted the UK Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) and the UK Ministry of Defense (MOD) for comment on OEUK’s release. At the time of writing, DESNZ and the MOD have not responded to Rigzone with a comment.

In a separate release sent to Rigzone by the OEUK team on Wednesday, OEUK highlighted that a public debate on the future of offshore energy will take place on April 29 at Union Kirk and revealed that “veteran broadcaster and former BBC Scotland political editor Brian Taylor will chair” the event.

OEUK noted in the release that the debate marks the launch of OEUK’s UK wide tour of live debates. Other sessions are set for Falkirk and Newcastle the industry body pointed out, adding that “each event is designed to bring together voices from industry and the local community”.

“Aberdeen remains central to the UK’s energy story, not only as a hub for oil and gas, but increasingly as a driver of renewables and low-carbon innovation,” OEUK said in this release.

“Driving this progress is Scotland’s skilled workforce of 90,000, shaping how energy is produced and delivered in a changing world,” it added.

OEUK Chief Executive David Whitehouse said in this release, “we’re hosting these events to open up the conversation about energy”.

“Whether you work in the offshore energy sector or not, we are all impacted. These debates are a chance for everyone to have their say on what the UK’s energy future should look like,” he added.

In the release sent to Rigzone on Tuesday, OEUK highlighted that 154,000 jobs are directly or indirectly related to offshore energy in the UK and pointed out that 120,000 of these are directly or indirectly supported by oil and gas projects. When induced jobs are included, this increases to over 200,000, OEUK stated in that release.

The industry body went on to state in this release that spend in the UK’s offshore energy sector could total GBP 450 billion ($597.69 billion) from 2024 to 2040.

OEUK describes itself on its website as the leading trade association for the UK offshore energy industry and a not for profit membership organization with a history stretching back five decades.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com