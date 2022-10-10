Energy Sector Photo Competition Reveals Winners

AIS Survivex, which trains up to 150,000 workers annually for the global energy sector, has revealed the winners of its debut photography competition.

A picture of a North Sea sunset taken by Liam Wright, another of working boats backlit by harbor lights taken by Darren McAllister, and another of miles of offshore wind turbines under brooding skies taken by Nick Baker Haste were selected as the winning images in the contest. The competition attracted more than 350 entries and was so popular that the original prize was increased from one winner to three winners across the categories of oil and gas, wind and maritime/other, AIS Survivex outlined.

Photo by Nick Baker Haste

The oil and gas category winner was voted for by AIS Survivex social media followers, the wind category winner was chosen by staff at AIS Survivex and the maritime/others category winner was selected by marine expert Jim Inglis, who curates the history collection for Aberdeen Council’s galleries, AIS Survivex revealed.

Photo by Darren McAllister

The photo competition was devised by AIS Survivex “to showcase and celebrate some of the amazing workplaces and stunning backdrops enjoyed by workers in the global energy industry”, AIS Survivex outlined in a statement sent to Rigzone. All three winners will now receive a free industry training course of their choice delivered at AIS Survivex’s training centers in either Aberdeen or Newcastle, UK, AIS Survivex highlighted.

“We were absolutely bowled over by the standard of entries in our photography competition,” Linzi Ryan, head of marketing at AIS Survivex, said in a company statement.

“Some of the images we received were absolutely jaw-dropping and it was an extremely difficult job deciding on the winners. Our customers are clearly extremely talented. Now the lucky winners will have their choice of free training from our portfolio of 450+ industry-approved courses,” Ryan added in the statement.

“The winning images, and some of our other favorites, will be displayed within our training centers for hundreds of people to enjoy every day, as well as being shared on our social media channels and website. A huge thank you to everyone who entered and voted – you’ve made our competition an overwhelming success,” Ryan continued.

AIS Survivex launched its debut photography competition back in August, encouraging anyone working in the energy sector, from oil rig workers to wind technicians and power plant engineers, to enter. A company spokesperson has revealed to Rigzone that AIS Survivex is considering making the photo competition a regular occurrence.

