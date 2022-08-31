Energy Sector Photo Competition Opens
AIS Survivex, which trains up to 150,000 workers annually for the global energy sector, has launched its debut photography competition to celebrate and showcase the backdrops seen by its customers every day, a company spokesperson has revealed.
Anyone working in the energy sector, from oil rig workers to wind technicians and power plant engineers, is being encouraged to enter the competition, which has a winning prize of free industry training, potentially worth thousands of dollars. The owner of the winning image will be able to choose from more than 450 training courses and training locations in Scotland and North East England, AIS Survivex noted, adding that courses cover everything from skills such as rope access, offshore survival, emergency response and trades like blade repair, non-destructive testing (NDT) or blaster-sprayer.
The competition closes at midnight on September 9 and the winner is scheduled to be announced on September 16. Hundreds of entries have been received so far, according to AIS Survivex.
“Many people new to energy often ask what it’s like working in the sector,” Linzi Ryan, head of marketing at AIS Survivex, said in a company statement.
“We couldn’t think of a better way to showcase this then by celebrating some of the stunning backdrops our delegates get to experience day in, day out … Our photography competition is open to anyone working in energy and the hundreds of entries we’ve received so far have been incredible. Absolutely jaw-dropping,” Ryan added.
“The winning shot will be decided by a judging panel, who will assess the entries based on the quality and impact of the image. This image will then be displayed pride-of-place in our training centers for hundreds of people to see every day, as well as being shared on our social media channels and our website. And of course, we’ll credit the talented photographer who captured the image and even frame it for them,” Ryan continued.
AIS Survivex is the UK’s biggest energy sector training provider, according to the company’s website, which highlights that the business has five “state of the art” training centers located in Newcastle and Scotland.
To enter the competition email your photo to marketing@ais-survivex.com. To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
