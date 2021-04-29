Energy Sec Warns Oil of Kodak Risk
Jennifer Granholm, the U.S. Secretary of Energy, has urged oil companies to diversify and not become the Kodak or Blockbuster of energy in a new video interview published by Politico.
“The bottom line is, you have got to move and you can’t hang on and be … the Kodak or … the Blockbuster video of the energy world,” Granholm told Politico in the interview, which was published on Monday.
“Before any oil companies start to go bankrupt, you’ve got to diversify. We went to electric vehicles, they need to move to clean energy solutions,” Granholm added in the interview.
Some oil companies have decided that they are going to diversify and become diversified energy companies, Granholm told Politico in the video interview, adding that “the proof will be in the pudding”.
“You don’t want to just assume that somebody’s greenwashing an effort because they see where the globe is headed, but presumably they’re smart business people and they do see … as we say in Michigan, you skate to where the puck is going, and they see that the puck is moving toward clean energy,” Granholm told Politico.
“All of the … commitments that were made last week even here in the United States at the global energy summit tells them … it’s a bull horn telling them ‘y’all, we’re gonna move to clean electricity’,” Granholm added.
The energy secretary also outlined that biofuels may be part of the puzzle, especially for harder to decarbonize sectors like airline travel.
Granholm was sworn in as the 16th Secretary of Energy by Vice President Kamala Harris on February 25, following a bipartisan confirmation vote of 64-35 in the United States Senate. Granholm is the second woman to lead the U.S. Department of Energy and the first woman elected Governor of Michigan, serving two terms from 2003 to 2011.
To see the full Politico interview, click here. To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Saudi in Talks to Sell Aramco Stake to Energy Co
- RIL and BP Start Up Deepwater India Field
- First Certified Carbon Neutrally Produced Oil Sold
- Exxon Strikes More Oil Offshore Guyana
- Eni Starts Up Deepwater Merakes Field
- TechnipFMC Gets Go-ahead for Australia Subsea Work
- Texas Upstream Adds 4,300 Jobs
- Argentina Shale Producers Contend with Patagonia Blockades
- Oil Seesaws on OPEC+ Optimism and India Crisis
- Valaris Looks Forward to Soon Emerging from Chapter 11
- USA Set for Gas Boom
- Total Declares Force Majeure on Mozambique LNG
- BLM Scraps 2Q Oil and Gas Lease Sales
- $7B Gasoline Manufacturing Facility Planned for Texas
- Oil Demand to Buckle in India
- Saudi in Talks to Sell Aramco Stake to Energy Co
- Maersk Decom Launches Free Decom Cost Calculator
- Aramco Weighing Sale of Stake in NatGas Pipelines
- Maersk Drilling Extends Reach to Guyana
- BP Starts Up Raven
- Biden Plan Gives Oil Sector Surprise Boost
- USA Set for Gas Boom
- Oil Giants Win Climate Suit
- Hess Sells Bakken Stakes
- Largest UK Listed Independent Oil Co Born
- Biden Plan Gets Mixed Review from Oil Groups
- This Is What Shale Growth Will Hinge On
- Biden Plan Targets Fossil Fuel Subsidies Worth $35B
- Californians May Soon Pay $4 for Gasoline
- OXY CEO Rejects USA Carbon Tax