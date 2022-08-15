Energy Sec Sees USA Gasoline Prices Dropping Further
Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said US gasoline prices should fall further after dropping to less than $4 a gallon for the first time since March.
“We hope that that’s true but, again, it can be impacted by what’s happening globally,” Granholm said on CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday.
Prices in the fourth quarter are expected to average $3.78 a gallon, according to an Energy Information Administration outlook. Granholm said that forecast should remain on track barring unforeseen “global events.”
Sliding fuel costs have helped slow inflation that has run at four-decades highs this year, hitting consumer spending and prompting Republicans to hammer President Joe Biden for rising prices. The nationwide average US gasoline price hit a record of $5.016 in June.
Biden has been touting the decline in gas prices ahead of US midterm elections in November, where Democrats are defending a narrow House majority and a one-vote advantage in the Senate.
The administration took “unprecedented steps to moderate supply and demand,” such as releasing oil from the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve, Granholm said.
She pointed to the Inflation Reduction Act, a package of climate, energy, health-care and tax measures passed by Congress and awaiting Biden’s signature, that will give rebates to people buying new electric vehicles and promote charging stations.
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Inflation Reduction Act Could Result In More Energy Service Inflation
- US GOM Methane Emissions Much Higher Than Those In Permian
- Equinor Proceeding With Large-Scale Hydrogen Project In UK
- Jadestone Shuts Down Montara FPSO Over Tank Issues
- Industry Body Sets Out 7 Key Asks for Future UK PM
- Oil Market Watcher Flags Inflation Reduction Act
- Buffett Boosts Oxy Stake
- Aramco Profit Surges to Another Record
- Russia Gas Transit Payment Goes Through After Glitch
- ADNOC Awards $1.17B Deal For 13 Jack-Up Barges
- 88 Energy Makes 1 Billion Barrel Oil Announcement
- Oil Outages in Gulf of Mexico Straining Tight Market
- Oil Supermajors Continue to Hold Back on Investment
- Goldman Sees USA Gasoline Prices Climbing Back to $5
- Brent-WTI Oil Price Spread at Highest Point Since 2014
- Pioneer CEO Says Tax Bill May Crush USA Mom-N-Pop Oil Drillers
- Big Oil To Go Deep Into Trillion-Dollar Offshore Wind Industry
- Cheap USA Oil Undercuts Middle Eastern Crude
- Oil Price Rally Explained
- IRA Dubbed Most Consequential Energy Legislation in Decades
- 88 Energy Makes 1 Billion Barrel Oil Announcement
- Over A Quarter Of Turbines Installed On Formosa 2 Wind Farm
- Saudis to Hike Oil Price to Record
- Pantheon Hits Multiple Oil Reservoirs At Second Alkaid Well
- Analyst Gives Year-End Oil Price Warning
- Guyana Just Keeps On Giving As Exxon Makes Two More Discoveries
- American Drivers Grab $3.11-a-Gallon Gas in Mexico
- Guyana Going Big League With O&G Revenues To Pass $1 Bn In 2022
- Brage Well Comes Up Dry
- U.S. Crude Oil Exports Add $161 Bn To GDP Since Ban Lift