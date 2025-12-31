Energy Professionals Recognized in UK New Year Honors List

Several energy professionals have been recognized in the 2026 New Year Honors List.

Several energy professionals have been recognized in the 2026 New Year Honors List, which was released by the cabinet office on the UK government website this week.

Among these professionals was John Mark Pettigrew, the former chief executive officer of National Grid. Pettigrew was recognized as a Commander of the Order of the British Empire “for services to energy”, the list showed.

In a statement posted on his social media, Pettigrew said, “I couldn’t feel prouder or more humbled to have been appointed a Commander of the British Empire (CBE) in the King’s New Year Honors list 2026, for services to energy”.

“More than anything, this is a testament to the many wonderful people I have worked with over the years, both at National Grid where I spent 35 years of my career, and across the wider energy industry,” he added.

“I am deeply grateful for all the experiences and relationships that have shaped my journey so far, and I remain committed to championing the values of innovation and progress that define British business and culture,” he continued.

In a statement posted on its website on May 1, National Grid announced that Pettigrew had decided to retire from his role as chief executive, effective November 16, 2025. The company revealed the appointment of Zoë Yujnovich as its next chief executive in that statement.

“It has been an immense honor for me to lead the company I joined as a graduate,” Pettigrew said in that National Grid statement.

“All that I have achieved has only been possible because of the many talented people I have had the privilege to work with and learn from,” he added.

Other energy professionals that appeared in the latest edition of the New Year Honors List included Jeffrey David Asser - Assistant Director of the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) - Joanna Louise Butlin - Founder, Director and Chair of the Women's Utility Network - and Maria Mercedes Maroto Valer - Director, Research Centre for Carbon Solutions, Heriot-Watt University.

Like Pettigrew, Asser, Butlin, and Valer were recognized as Commanders of the Order of the British Empire. Asser was recognized “for services to the North Sea transition”, Butlin “for services to net zero and to diversity in the energy sector”, and Valer “for services to low energy technologies”, the list showed.

Several other energy professionals were recognized as Members of the Order of the British Empire in the list. These included George Nicholas Munson - Former Energy and Climate Change Manager at Leeds City Council - Patricia Welsh - Former Warm Homes Team Manager at Hull City Council - and Katy Louise Woodington - UK Team Lead Community Investments, RWE Renewables.

Munson was recognized “for services to net zero and the heat network sector”, Welsh was recognized “for services to energy efficiency and to alleviating fuel poverty”, and Woodington was recognized “for services to the charitable and energy sectors”, the list showed.

In a release from the cabinet office posted on the UK government website this week, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said, “this year’s Honors list celebrates the very best of Britain - people who put the common good ahead of themselves to strengthen communities and change lives”.

“Their quiet dedication speaks to the decent, compassionate country we are proud to be. On behalf of the whole nation, thank you - and congratulations to everyone recognized,” he added.

The UK government site states that the New Year Honors List for 2026 “recognizes the achievements and service of extraordinary people across the UK”.

The UK government site highlights that the cabinet office “support[s] the Prime Minister and ensure[s] the effective running of government”. The cabinet office is also “the corporate headquarters for government, in partnership with HM Treasury”, and “take[s] the lead in certain critical policy areas”, the site points out.

