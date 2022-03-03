Energy Group Comments on Biden State of the Union Address

Leslie Beyer, the chief executive officer of the Energy Workforce & Technology Council, shares her thoughts on U.S. President Joe Biden's State of the Union Address.

Leslie Beyer, the chief executive officer of the Energy Workforce & Technology Council (EWTC), has shared her thoughts on U.S. President Joe Biden’s State of the Union Address, which was delivered on Tuesday.

“I agree with President Biden and our need to optimize reliance on domestic resources, but that must also include energy resources,” Beyer said in a statement sent to Rigzone.

“If we provide a fair playing field for our energy sector and encourage more investment in U.S. energy infrastructure, exploration and innovation, the American energy workforce will create even more good paying jobs, optimize U.S. energy independence and provide exports to our allies so no one has to rely on Russia for their energy resources,” Beyer added in the statement.

“The President spoke about buying American products and supporting American jobs. The U.S. energy sector has the expertise, technology, workforce and innovation to increase our domestic supplies of oil and natural gas, when allowed to fully develop these resources. We need to let the American energy sector prosper, create more jobs and provide the energy resources necessary to power North America and our European allies,” Beyer went on to say.

In the statement, Beyer highlighted several actions the Biden administration can take immediately “to expand American exceptionalism in the energy sector”. These include directing the Department of Interior to make necessary steps to restart lease sales for oil and gas production on federal lands, expediting permitting for energy infrastructure, pulling back on efforts to increase the cost of domestic energy, and rescinding the nomination of Sarah Bloom Raskin.

“Each of these actions will create thousands of good paying jobs, lessen our and our ally’s dependence on Russian energy resources and bring America back to leading the way on energy technology innovation, leading to cleaner energy production,” Beyer said in the statement.

“This can be done across the board in energy sectors, including oil and gas,” Beyer added.

In a separate analysis piece by the EWTC’s senior vice president of government affairs and counsel, Tim Tarpley, the EWTC representative highlighted that Biden stayed noticeably distant from specifics on energy in his State of the Union Address.

“Gone was any discussion of curbing domestic energy production but discussion of how the U.S. can help Europe ween itself off of Russian energy was also noticeably absent,” Tarpley stated in the piece, which was published on March 2.

“Concerns regarding the Department of Interior’s inaction to appeal a recent ruling in regard to offshore leasing were also not addressed. With the price of oil continuing to rise, we can expect energy to remain the hot topic in Washington second only to the Russia-Ukraine war,” he added in the piece.

In another analyst piece posted on EWTC’s site on February 23, Tarpley outlined that the fallout from Russia’s move to cross over into eastern Ukraine had already had a tremendous effect on worldwide energy markets and warned that “we can expect significant fallout to have multiple implications for our sector for many months to come”.

The Russia-Ukraine conflict and the pandemic featured prominently in Biden’s State of the Union Address, as did the U.S. economy. The subjects of American clean energy production and cutting energy costs were also highlighted, as was the IEA’s action to release 60 million barrels of oil reserves from around the world.

The Energy Workforce & Technology Council is the national trade association for the energy technology and services sector, representing more than 600,000 jobs in the technology-driven energy value chain, according to its site. It works to advance member policy priorities and empower the energy workforce of the future, the organization’s site states.

