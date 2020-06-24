Energy Giants Join Offshore Wind Group

Total, Shell and Equinor have joined Offshore Renewable Energy (ORE) Catapult’s UK Floating Offshore Wind Center of Excellence (FOWCoE), ORE Catapult has revealed.

The center focuses on all areas of floating wind activity in the UK across four “key” workstreams - comprising technology development, supply chain and operations, development and consent, and delivering net zero – according to ORE Catapult.

The aim of the group - which works closely with the government - is to reduce the cost of energy from floating wind, accelerate the build-out of floating farms, create opportunities for the UK supply chain and drive innovations in manufacturing, installation and operations and maintenance.

“Total’s ambition is to become the responsible energy major and we believe that the UK offers many opportunities that will help us fulfil that ambition,” Jean-Luc Guiziou, the managing director of Total E&P UK, said in a company statement.

“The UK already has one of the most well developed offshore wind markets in the world. Investing in the development of floating offshore wind will develop that further and as such we are delighted to join FOWCoE,” he added.

Vincent Fromont, the general manager of floating wind at Shell, said, “this type of collaboration is key if we are to deliver cleaner power from wind at commercial scale”.

“We look forward to tackling the challenge of accelerating floating technology and learning together with our new partners,” he added.

Sebastian Bringsvaerd, the head of floating wind development at Equinor, said, “we believe driving innovation within floating offshore wind is best done by fostering collaboration across the industry”.

“That more and more energy companies join forces is a testament to the potential of floating offshore wind in the UK and globally,” he added.

ORE Catapult is the UK’s leading technology innovation and research center for offshore renewable energy, according to its website. The organization launched the multi-million dollar FOWCoE in October last year “to drive forward the development of next generation offshore wind technologies”.

