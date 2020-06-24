Energy Giants Join Offshore Wind Group
Total, Shell and Equinor have joined Offshore Renewable Energy (ORE) Catapult’s UK Floating Offshore Wind Center of Excellence (FOWCoE), ORE Catapult has revealed.
The center focuses on all areas of floating wind activity in the UK across four “key” workstreams - comprising technology development, supply chain and operations, development and consent, and delivering net zero – according to ORE Catapult.
The aim of the group - which works closely with the government - is to reduce the cost of energy from floating wind, accelerate the build-out of floating farms, create opportunities for the UK supply chain and drive innovations in manufacturing, installation and operations and maintenance.
“Total’s ambition is to become the responsible energy major and we believe that the UK offers many opportunities that will help us fulfil that ambition,” Jean-Luc Guiziou, the managing director of Total E&P UK, said in a company statement.
“The UK already has one of the most well developed offshore wind markets in the world. Investing in the development of floating offshore wind will develop that further and as such we are delighted to join FOWCoE,” he added.
Vincent Fromont, the general manager of floating wind at Shell, said, “this type of collaboration is key if we are to deliver cleaner power from wind at commercial scale”.
“We look forward to tackling the challenge of accelerating floating technology and learning together with our new partners,” he added.
Sebastian Bringsvaerd, the head of floating wind development at Equinor, said, “we believe driving innovation within floating offshore wind is best done by fostering collaboration across the industry”.
“That more and more energy companies join forces is a testament to the potential of floating offshore wind in the UK and globally,” he added.
ORE Catapult is the UK’s leading technology innovation and research center for offshore renewable energy, according to its website. The organization launched the multi-million dollar FOWCoE in October last year “to drive forward the development of next generation offshore wind technologies”.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Austin Chalk Wells Go Online
- KBR to Exit Most LNG, Energy Projects
- Blueknight Energy Partners CEO Steps Down
- Harvest Midstream Completes Ingleside Pipeline
- Sasol Brings New Units Online in Louisiana
- US Shale Has a Long Road to Recovery
- Aqueos Mobilizes for GOM Subsea Campaign
- Bartsch to Succeed Sistrunk at Aera
- Tellurian Gets New Executive Chairman
- Energy Giants Join Offshore Wind Group
- Permian Operator Fully Digitizes Completions Ops
- Oil Shock Upends Shale's Newest Powerhouse
- Continental Switching Gears on Production Curtailments
- Enbridge Offers Employees Early Retirement, Severance
- Chesapeake Alum Joins Laredo as CFO
- Total Piles into North Sea Oil
- Weatherford Names Interim CEO
- US Rig Count Down 701 From Last Year
- Ovintiv's Head of Exploration Exits
- Deepwater GOM Tieback Deal Goes to Williams
- Oxy Faces Investor Lawsuit Over Anadarko Acquisition
- Permian Operator Fully Digitizes Completions Ops
- Texas Steel May Layoff Entire Workforce Amid Oil Slump
- US Rig Count Sinks to 318
- BP America Names New Chairman, President
- Kuwait Ceases Hiring Foreign Workers for Oil Industry
- Chesapeake Plans Bankruptcy
- Study Finds GOM Offshore Industry at Risk
- US Rig Count Still in Freefall at 301
- More Industry Job Cuts Coming