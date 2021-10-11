Energy Experts Outline Topics to Watch

(The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author)

In this week’s preview of what to watch in oil and gas markets, Rigzone’s regular energy prognosticators focus on two notable U.S. bills, North American rig counts, Russian natural gas supplies and more. Read on to find out the full range of topics and trends the market observers will be on the lookout for this week.

Gerrad Heep, Grant Thornton National Partner in Charge of Energy – Audit: Will the $1.5 trillion infrastructure bill and/or the $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill be passed in the coming week(s)? It is anyone’s guess, but it is number one on the lookout list for much of the country, not just those in the energy space.

Tom Seng, Director – School of Energy Economics, Policy and Commerce, University of Tulsa’s Collins College of Business: Exactly how much natural gas will Russia start to send to Europe and will it be a combination of deliveries via Ukraine and Nordstream 2? Will we see cooler temperatures across the U.S. that could reduce natural gas demand and provide another large storage injection?

Jon Donnel, Managing Director, B. Riley Advisory Services: North American rig counts continue to climb and are up 50 percent since the beginning of the year, providing a welcome relief for oilfield service companies with higher volumes driving improved EBITDA. This trend looks poised to continue into 2022 and even if rig count were to remain flat at current levels, overall activity levels would be up 10-15 percent on a year over year basis. Funding this growth will be increasingly difficult for OFS names as working capital has become a use of funds, capital spending levels have dramatically lagged depreciation and operators are demanding newer more environmentally friendly equipment. With traditional financing sources still largely closed for incremental capital raises, we are increasingly seeing service companies looking to alternative suppliers. Better service pricing is going to be required to offset these costs, especially as general inflation and supply chain issues remain an overhang on operating margins.

Tom McNulty, Houston-based Principal and Energy Practice Leader with Valuescope, Inc: Per the EIA, global energy consumption will increase nearly 50 percent over the next 30 years and petroleum and other liquid fuels will still be the world’s largest energy source in 2050. In parallel, the EIA stated that renewable energy sources such as solar and wind will grow to the same consumption level. They also project that the global demand for petroleum and other liquids will not return to pre-pandemic levels until 2023. I do not agree and think this is too conservative.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com