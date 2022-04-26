Energy Dept Reveals SPR Contract Award Winners

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) has revealed that contracts have been awarded for 30 million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) that was noticed for sale on April 1.

A total of 16 companies responded to the notice, submitting 126 bids for evaluation, the DOE highlighted, adding that contracts were awarded to the following 12 companies:

Atlantic Trading & Marketing, Inc. (2.1 million barrels)

Chevron USA (1.025 million barrels)

Equinor Marketing & Trading (0.7 million barrels)

ExxonMobil Oil Corporation (3.6 million barrels)

Glencore Ltd. (2.6 million barrels)

Marathon Petroleum Supply and Trading LLC (2.375 million barrels)

Mercuria (0.5 million barrels)

Motiva Enterprises LLC (4.05 million barrels)

Phillips 66 Company (2.5 million barrels)

Shell Trading (US) Company (2.75 million barrels)

Unipec America, Inc. (0.95 million barrels)

Valero Marketing and Supply Company (6.85 million barrels)

Of the 30 million barrel total sale, eight million barrels were sold from the SPR’s Bryan Mound site, 9.6 million barrels from the West Hackberry site, 3.7 million barrels from the Bayou Choctaw site, and 8.7 million barrels from the Big Hill site, the DOE revealed.

The 30 million barrel sale was conducted as part of a coordinated action with U.S. international allies and partners to provide a wartime bridge that will support American consumers and the global economy in response to “Vladimir Putin’s war of choice against Ukraine”, the DOE noted.

“The Biden administration has taken significant steps to address the pain Americans are feeling at the pump as a result of Putin’s Price Hike and to help lower energy costs,” the DOE said in an organization statement.

“That includes President Biden authorizing the release of one million barrels per day from the SPR for the next six months. That action was joined by 30 other International Energy Agency member countries who agreed to collectively release an additional 60 million barrels,” the DOE added.

According to the DOE, the SPR is currently scheduled to deliver 50 million barrels in May and June. As a next step toward releasing one million barrels per day for the next six months, the DOE revealed that it plans to issue another notice of sale on May 24 for an additional 40 million barrels for delivery starting in June.

Unprecedented Scale

On March 31, a White House fact sheet outlined that, after consultation with allies and partners, U.S. President Joe Biden would be announcing “the largest release of oil reserves in history”, putting one million additional barrels on the market per day on average, every day, for the next six months.

“The scale of this release is unprecedented,” the fact sheet noted.

“The world has never had a release of oil reserves at this one million per day rate for this length of time. This record release will provide a historic amount of supply to serve as bridge until the end of the year when domestic production ramps up,” the fact sheet added.

The fact sheet noted that the DOE will use the revenue from the release to restock the SPR in future years. On April 1, the DOE confirmed that the SPR will release approximately one million barrels of crude oil per day over the next six months. In a statement at the time, the DOE highlighted that the first 90 million barrels will be released between May and July, through two notices of sale totaling 70 million barrels, and 20 million barrels already scheduled to be released in May. The remaining 90 million barrels will be released between August and October, the DOE noted earlier this month.

Oil soared past $100 per barrel for the first time in years back in February as Russian forces escalated a conflict with Ukraine. The commodity has since endured a volatile few weeks, closing as high as $127.98 per barrel and as low as $98.02 per barrel during that time.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com