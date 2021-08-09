In this week's preview of what to watch in oil and gas markets, one of Rigzone’s regular energy prognosticators warned that demand sapping measures could return.

In this week's preview of what to watch in oil and gas markets, one of Rigzone's regular energy prognosticators warned that demand sapping measures could return. Read on to find out why and see which other developments and trends Rigzone's market observers will be on the lookout for this week.

Tom Seng, Director – School of Energy Economics, Policy and Commerce, University of Tulsa’s Collins College of Business: The U.S. states which were lagging behind in percent of residents vaccinated are ramping-up to try and halt the spread of the Covid-19 Delta variant. The market will be watching those numbers as well as the daily rate of infections and virus-related deaths. More mask mandates and other energy demand-reducing measures could return if the numbers don’t improve. Two tropical disturbances in the Central Atlantic are being monitored for further development but the National Weather Service does not expect the 2021 hurricane season to be as active as last year.

Jon Donnel, Managing Director, B. Riley Advisory Services: Oil prices retreated below $70 last week as Covid cases and hospitalizations continue to climb. However, the negative implications of these statistics have not been manifested in demand metrics including gasoline demand and air passenger numbers, which are still positively influenced by seasonal factors. Which side of the supply/demand equation proves to be most impactful over the coming weeks will be the primary driver of commodity prices. The fact that crude remains at current levels despite more calls for Covid restrictions is indicative of a solid fundamental backdrop that points toward continued free cash flow generation for the industry.

Mark Le Dain, Vice President of Strategy at Validere: Natural gas storage is not building at the rate needed to prevent significant price spikes this winter. LNG has been the release valve for North America supply demand imbalances previously, where the LNG arb would close and exports slow, and we saw this last summer. Exports will not slow now though as key purchasers, Europe and Japan, continue to see domestic prices reach multi-year highs. North American gas prices will therefore continue to creep higher until domestic supply responds. Supply is also constrained though by the oil drilling restraint this year, which is also a new factor that is bullish to a tight natural gas market.

Tom McNulty, Houston-based Principal and Energy Practice Leader with Valuescope, Inc: Same as last week, look for more natural gas wells to be completed, from DUC to PDP. Further enhancing the importance of natural gas, U.S. exports of LNG have continued to grow. Through June 30, 2021, the U.S. averaged 9.6 billion cubic feet per day exported. This is up 42 percent over last year. Expect more natural gas to be produced as prices stay around $4.00 and Asia continues to ask for more and more LNG.

Barani Krishnan, Senior Commodities Analyst at Investing.com: Smaller crude and gasoline draws, with perhaps even modest builds, as fuel consumption begins to plateau with dwindling summer travels and growing fresh restrictions/tensions related to Covid.

