Energy Crisis Will Remain Key Issue in 2023

In 2023, Russia’s war against Ukraine, the energy and climate crises and their economic and social consequences will remain key issues for the EU and the world.

That’s according to Josep Borrell, the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission, who made the statement in a long-running blog posted on the European Union External Action website.

In the blog, Borrell noted that the EU will continue supporting Ukraine and resisting the “weaponization of energy by Russia” by accelerating the decarbonization of its economy.

“It will require also working with our partners to stabilize global energy markets and help the most vulnerable countries to face the consequences of this new geopolitical environment,” Borrell added in the blog post.

In a separate blog post published back in August, Borrell warned that Europe was facing a “perfect storm”.

“Energy prices are up, economic growth is down and winter is coming. The Kremlin is using energy as a political weapon. We must prepare ourselves for a possible gas cut-off, principally through savings, diversification and solidarity among us,” he said in the post.

“At the same time, we must accelerate investments in renewables and wage a global campaign for energy efficiency and savings to ensure sustainable energy access to all while staying within planetary boundaries,” Borrell added.

In another blog post back in July, Borrell noted that, over time, the Russian oil industry “will suffer, not only from the departure of foreign operators but also from its increasing difficulty in accessing sophisticated technologies such as horizontal drilling”.

“In fact, the capacity of Russia to put new wells in production will be limited, which will lead to a drop in production,” he added in the blog.

Oil soared past $100 per barrel for the first time in years back in February 2022 as Russian forces escalated a conflict with Ukraine.

