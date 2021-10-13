Energy Crisis Spurs Scramble for Diesel Rich Crude
The impact of the global gas and coal squeeze is rippling through the crude market, with the spot differential for Russia’s diesel-rich Sokol grade soaring on expectations that there will be more demand for substitutes this winter.
ONGC Videsh Ltd. sold a cargo for loading in early December at a premium of $5.20 to $5.30 a barrel over the grade’s benchmark, according to traders who asked not to be identified. That’s the widest spot differential since January 2020, data compiled by Bloomberg show.
Diesel and fuel oil are expected to be the main oil-product beneficiaries of the crunch that’s roiling Asia and Europe. Generators in China and India are facing keen competition as they try to secure coal and natural gas in an already-tight market that’s seen thermal coal soar and liquefied natural gas hit a record.
Grades such as Sokol and ESPO load out of Russian Far Eastern ports, making them highly sought after by buyers in China, South Korea and Japan due to their short sailing time. These low-sulfur, medium-density varieties also yield a high proportion of distillates such as diesel and jet-kerosene when refined.
Saudi Aramco expects gas-to-oil switching to lift crude consumption by about 500,000 barrels a day as the Northern Hemisphere enters the winter season. The U.S. is likely to ask OPEC members to pump more crude to help ease the surge in energy prices, according to oil historian Daniel Yergin.
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
- World Not Investing Enough for Future Energy Needs
- OGA Awards Carbon Storage License
- Aquadrill Wins Drillship Deal In Indonesia, Sells Semi-Sub To Vantage
- IOG Aborts Southwark Ops Following Jack-Up Leg Issue
- TC Energy, Nikola in Large Scale Hydrogen Team Up
- Energy Crisis Spurs Scramble for Diesel Rich Crude
- Valaris Drillship Gets World's First ABS Electrical System Notation
- OKEA Decides Against Further North Sea Oil Project Development
- Talos Energy Gives Ida Related Production Update
- USA Consumers to Pay More for Energy This Winter
- Energy Crisis Threatens to Hit USA Grids
- Permian Shale Oil Is Booming Again
- ExxonMobil and Sentinel Team Up for Houston JV
- Standard Chartered Raises Oil Price Forecasts
- First Fully Automated Land Rig Drills First Well
- Exxon Guyana Block Resource Estimate Rises To 10B Barrels
- Oil Prices Getting Boost from Fuel Switching
- Penn Virginia Corp Closes Deal and Plans Renaming
- Greenpeace Loses Supreme Court Case Against BP
- Valaris Scores Extension For Jack-Up Rig
- Hurricane Sam Could Make USA Landfall This Week
- Top Headlines: Hurricane Sam Could Make USA Landfall This Week and More
- Energy Crisis Threatens to Hit USA Grids
- Analysts Release Latest Oil Price Forecasts
- Shell and ConocoPhillips in $9.5B Permian Deal
- Chevron CEO Warns of High Energy Prices
- Texas May Face Another Hurricane Soon
- Permian Shale Oil Is Booming Again
- Warwick Buys $450MM of Texas Shale Assets
- Shell Sheds Egypt Onshore Assets Days After Permian Exit