Energy Crisis Could Lead To Food Shortages In Europe

European farm and food groups said soaring energy prices could lead to shortages of fruit and vegetables, as high utility bills force more companies to curb production.

“Refrigeration and cooling are very energy intensive, as is the heating of greenhouses,” said Pekka Pesonen, secretary general at Brussels-based farm lobby Copa-Cogeca. “We might expect some shortages and greater seasonality, as well as a rise in prices to somewhat offset the increase of production costs.”

Europe faces its worst energy crisis in 50 years as Russia slashes gas deliveries in retaliation for sanctions imposed over its invasion of Ukraine. Now surging costs are prompting industry groups to call for special treatment ahead of Friday’s key European Union meeting to discuss ways of easing the energy crunch.

Earlier this week, the European metals industry reiterated it’s facing an “existential threat,” with two more aluminum producers announcing cuts, while lobby group Fertilizers Europe is asking for EU-wide measures limiting the price of natural gas.

In addition to skyrocketing energy, food makers in Europe are also facing high costs for fertilizers, with more than 70% of the region’s production capacity for the crop nutrients curtailed by the record gas prices.

World food prices hit a record after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February roiled global crop trading, adding to pressures stemming from the Covid-19 pandemic. While food costs have since fallen for five straight months, they are still much higher than this time last year, according to a United Nations index.

“More and more companies in the EU agri-food chain are struggling to maintain their operations,” according to a statement from Copa-Cogeca, the Primary Food Processors and FoodDrinkEurope. They are asking for any energy rationing plans to prioritize the food sector.

In the Netherlands, one of Europe’s largest producers of fresh fruit and vegetables, 40% of greenhouse companies are at risk of financial difficulties, according to industry group Glastuinbouw Nederland.

Bakers and oil crushers are also among the worst impacted, as they have energy-intensive operations. Higher gas and electricity prices also mean that Europe’s vegetable oil sector is losing competitiveness to global rivals, said industry group Fediol.

--With assistance from Megan Durisin.