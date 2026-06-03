Energy Cos Team Up for New AI Powered Safety Initiative

Enverus revealed that it has teamed up with Continental Resources, BPX Energy, Chord Energy, and Ranger Energy Services to introduce LifeSaver, 'a field safety initiative'.

In a statement sent to Rigzone recently, Enverus revealed that it had teamed up with Continental Resources, BPX Energy, Chord Energy, and Ranger Energy Services to introduce LifeSaver, “a field safety initiative”.

Described on Enverus’ website as “AI powered safety intelligence for the oilfield”, LifeSaver delivers near real time hazard intelligence, AI coached pre-job meetings, and complete audit ready records to everyone in the safety chain, according to the site, which notes that the technology is “built for the people closest to the risk”.

In its statement, Enverus highlighted that LifeSaver is being developed on the Enverus One platform and noted that field pilots are planned during 2026, beginning in the Bakken.

“LifeSaver is being designed to help energy field crews access timely, job specific safety guidance before and during work,” the Enverus statement noted.

“The platform will bring together company safety procedures, job context, site conditions and relevant operational learnings through a field ready, mobile-first experience for workers and supervisors,” it added.

“The initiative reflects a shared commitment among the participating companies to apply technology to one of the industry’s most important priorities: helping people work more safely in dynamic field environments,” it continued.

Enverus said in the statement that LifeSaver is being designed to help crews access relevant safety guidance without requiring them to leave the worksite, sort through documentation, or rely solely on memory in high pressure moments. It added that LifeSaver is being engineered for the conditions of field work, including intermittent connectivity, high-noise environments, and mobile-first access for crews in the field.

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The company noted in its statement that LifeSaver is not intended to replace company safety programs, supervisor judgment, or established operating procedures.

“It is being designed to strengthen them by making relevant safety guidance more accessible, specific to the work and timely,” it pointed out.

Enverus highlighted in its statement that the companies behind LifeSaver are competitors and said their decision to build together “carries significance well beyond their own operations”.

“They have come together around a shared belief: the next meaningful improvement in field safety will require more than better forms or better documentation,” it added.

“It will require timely support that reflects the job, the site and the conditions around the work, built on strong governance, trusted data controls and deep operational expertise,” it continued.

“The consortium model will allow participating companies to collaborate on a common safety challenge while maintaining appropriate control over their own safety content, procedures and data. Shared learnings will be governed by content controls designed to protect company-specific information while helping the industry improve over time,” it went on to state.

Field pilots are planned during this year, according to the statement, which revealed that they will begin in well service and workover operations in the Bakken, “one of North America’s most active and operationally demanding producing regions”.

“The Bakken was selected because field operations in the region often involve high activity levels, variable conditions and complex multi-contractor coordination,” the statement said.

Enverus revealed in the statement that LifeSaver is expected to expand into additional basins across North America. It added that, over time, LifeSaver is expected to expand into adjacent high-consequence operating environments such as power plant maintenance, wind and solar construction, substation operations, water infrastructure and other industrial field settings.

Enverus also highlighted that a portion of future LifeSaver proceeds is expected to support a consortium-established non-profit dedicated to advancing worker safety across the energy industry through research, training and community investment.

Continental, BPX, Chord, Ranger, Enverus

In the statement, Aaron Chang, COO, Continental Resources, said, “this initiative brings together two of Continental’s core values - an unwavering commitment to safety and a drive to innovate in everything we do”.

“We helped convene this consortium because we believe the next meaningful improvement in field safety will come from putting better, contextual guidance directly in the hands of the people doing the work,” he added.

“Safety has always been at the heart of our operations, and LifeSaver represents an exciting step forward in how we apply advanced technology to help protect our people in real time. We’re proud to stand alongside our industry partners in bringing that vision to the field,” he continued.

Jordie Harrell, Chief Technology Officer, BPX Energy, said, “our crews have always carried strong safety practices into the field”.

“What they haven’t had is technology that can adapt with them there. LifeSaver is being designed to put job-specific guidance into workers’ hands in the moments that matter, on the devices they already use,” Harrell added.

“That kind of technology, built around how field work actually happens, is how we extend the safety culture our people already live every day,” Harrell noted.

Colin Westmoreland, Chief Innovation Officer, Enverus, said in the statement, “the hardest part of safety is that risk often emerges during work that looks routine”.

“The companies behind LifeSaver understand that reality, and they are choosing to address it together. We are proud to be developing the platform that will bring field context, safety intelligence and operational workflows together in a way that supports the people doing the work,” he added.

Danny Brown, CEO, Chord Energy, said, “across each of our companies, the health and safety of our people is a core value”.

“LifeSaver represents a meaningful step forward in how our industry can use technology to support field teams. We are proud to help build and deploy a platform focused on protecting people where the work happens,” he added.

Stuart Bodden, CEO, Ranger Energy Services, said, “well service and workover crews face some of the most dynamic risk conditions in the field”.

“A platform that can keep pace with those conditions and put practical safety guidance directly in the hands of our people is exactly the kind of technology our industry needs,” he added.

Enverus Talks to Rigzone

An Enverus spokesperson described LifeSaver to Rigzone as an AI native safety platform designed to support energy field workers while work is happening, not just before or after the job.

“What makes this initiative different is the intent behind the technology,” the spokesperson said.

“LifeSaver applies AI to one of the industry’s hardest, most human problems: helping crews recognize and respond to risk as conditions change in the field,” the spokesperson added.

“Rather than optimizing paperwork or back‑office workflows, which of course is important, the platform is being designed to deliver situationally aware safety guidance at the point of work and where timing and context matter most,” the spokesperson continued.

The Enverus spokesperson outlined that LifeSaver reflects a “broader shift” the company is seeing across the industry - “moving AI beyond productivity gains and into roles where it can materially support safer operations”.

“It’s about using A.I. to save people’s lives, not just their time,” the spokesperson said.

Enverus’ executive team, which was involved with the rollout of LifeSaver, revealed to Rigzone that the new technology is suitable for both onshore and offshore operations, noting that LifeSaver “is designed for any high-risk field operation where crews need real-time safety guidance”.

“The initial deployment is with onshore workover teams in the Bakken, but the platform is built to operate across onshore and offshore environments,” the Enverus executive team told Rigzone.

When asked if the technology was just for U.S. oil and gas companies, the Enverus team told Rigzone that LifeSaver is launching in the U.S. with the G6 consortium, but added the platform is built for global applicability.

“There's nothing about the architecture that limits it to U.S. operations - international expansion is part of the long-term roadmap,” they said.

Rigzone also asked if LifeSaver is planned to be a paid service or if it will be free for oil and gas companies to use. In response, Enverus’ executive team told Rigzone that LifeSaver is a commercial platform.

“We are working on a landing page where operators and service companies interested in learning more can reach out directly,” the Enverus team told Rigzone.

Rigzone can confirm that this landing page has now been launched on Enverus’ website.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com