Energy Cos Join Amazon, Google in TIME Top 100 List
Equinor (NYSE: EQNR) and BP (NYSE: BP) have both made it onto TIME’s first ever top 100 most influential companies list.
Equinor was awarded a place in the Leaders category, which also contained companies such as Apple, Nike, and Johnson & Johnson. BP was in the Titans category, which included Amazon, Google, and General Motors.
Commenting on the development, Equinor said in a statement posted on its Twitter page that it was excited to be included in the inaugural list.
“We aim to be a leader in the energy transition and we’re proud to be in such great company,” Equinor added in the statement.
We're excited to be included in the inaugural @Time 100 Most Influential Companies list. We aim to be a leader in the energy transition and we’re proud to be in such great company! See the full list here 👇 #time100companies #together— Equinor (@Equinor) April 27, 2021
BP also took to Twitter following the publication of TIME’s list, highlighting its achievement of being included.
bp is on #TIME100Companies: an inaugural list of the world's most influential businesses https://t.co/rvHQy4u017— bp Australia (@bp_Australia) April 28, 2021
In a statement posted on TIME’s website, the company noted that its new top 100 list is an expansion of its TIME100 franchise that highlights businesses making an extraordinary impact around the world. To assemble the list, TIME said it solicited nominations across sectors including health care, entertainment, transportation, technology and more from its global network of editors and correspondents, as well as industry experts. The company then evaluated each one on “key factors”, including relevance, impact, innovation, leadership, ambition, and success.
“The result is a diverse array of 100 institutions, from the tech startup engineering a smarter way to recycle to the cryptocurrency firm reimagining the future of money to the pharma titans creating the vaccines of tomorrow (and today),” TIME noted in the statement.
“Together, these businesses - and the leaders who steer them - are helping to chart an essential path forward,” TIME added.
TIME’s top 100 most influential companies list comprised five categories; Pioneers, Leaders, Innovators, Titans, and Disruptors. Pioneers included Beyond Meat and Strava, Innovators included Nintendo and Zoom, and Disruptors included SpaceX and Tesla.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
