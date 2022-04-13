Energy Consultancy Warns Economic Growth Could Slow

Global economic growth could slow to 2.5 percent year on year in 2022 and 0.7 percent in 2023 due to the Russia-Ukraine war, according to energy research and consultancy company Wood Mackenzie.

In a statement sent to Rigzone, the business noted that it had produced a downside scenario for the global economy assuming large spill-over effects from the conflict through transmission channels and markets, some interruption of energy and commodity flows, an energy price shock causing recessions in the EU and U.S., and pro-cyclical policy missteps exacerbating matters.

Real GDP growth is notably different in Wood Mackenzie’s downside scenario and base case in 2022 and 2023, although the two scenarios take an even trajectory from 2024 onwards. Wood Mackenzie’s downside scenario real GDP index is markedly lower than its base case real GDP index from 2022 onwards.

Wood Mackenzie's downside scenario and base case have notable differences. Source: Wood Mackenzie

“Energy and commodity prices could fall as the global economic downturn takes hold and the EU and U.S. recessions bottom out after four to six quarters when consumption hits its nadir,” Wood Mackenzie Research Director Peter Martin said in a company statement.

“The lag in reaching the bottom of the economic cycle sees the global economy take a bigger hit, relative to the base case, in 2023 compared to 2022. This means global economic growth could slow to 2.5 percent this year and 0.7 percent next year,” Martin added in the statement.

In Wood Mackenzie’s downside scenario, Russia partially defaults on sovereign debt worth $480 billion with contagion effects for the European banking system. The company noted, however, that this pales in comparison to the Euro crisis in 2011/12 and said banks are now better capitalized to weather losses. Conversely, a sharp rise in energy and food prices hurts industry, destroys demand and erodes consumer purchasing power, according to Wood Mackenzie.

“For Russia, the total economic impact will be a function of the duration and ultimate stringency of the sanctions, which will not be lifted until a resolution to the conflict is reached,” Martin said.

“It is possible that deep recessions in Russia and Ukraine this year could have only a modest impact on the global economy as they account for less than two percent of global GDP. The direct impact on other countries will depend on trade and financial links and their reliance on Russian commodities,” Martin added.

Martin also warned that the global economy could be looking at more permanent changes.

“If the Covid-19 pandemic highlighted a need to shorten supply chains, the war in Ukraine underscores the importance to have reliable trading partners. These forces could lead to a lasting realignment of global trade,” he said.

“The global economy becomes more regionalized - shorter supply chains with ‘reliable’ partners. It is not the end of globalization, but global trade could reorganize into two or more distinct blocs,” Martin added.

“In the short term, regionalization could reduce efficiency, increase transaction costs and prolong higher inflation. It could also weigh on productivity growth over the longer term. If so, our downside scenario would see the global economy suffer a sustained loss of output,” Martin continued.

Oil soared past $100 per barrel for the first time in years back in February as Russian forces escalated a conflict with Ukraine. In the wake of the war, several countries brought in sanctions against Russia, including the U.S., the UK, and the European Union, which is already on its fifth round of measures against the country.

At the time of writing, the price of Brent crude oil stood at $104.29 per barrel. Brent has fluctuated in recent weeks, closing at $127.98 per barrel on March 8, $98.02 per barrel on March 16, $120.65 per barrel on March 25, and $98.48 per barrel on April 11.

