Energy Companies Pay Tribute to Queen Elizabeth II
Energy companies have paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II following her passing on Thursday.
“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and profoundly grateful for her extraordinary record of service,” BP said in a statement posted on its Twitter page, temporarily changing its logo to black on the social media platform.
“We offer our sincere condolences to the Royal Family and those mourning her loss around the world,” BP added in the statement.
On LinkedIn, BP CEO Bernard Looney stated on Thursday, “today is a hugely sad day with the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II”.
“She will be remembered as one of the most remarkable sovereigns in all history. As the longest reigning UK monarch, Her Majesty played a critical and unifying role through extraordinary times,” he added.
“On behalf of BP, I offer my sincerest condolences to The Royal Family and to everyone mourning her loss,” he continued.
In a statement posted on its Twitter page, Shell said, “it is with profound sadness that we acknowledge the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II”.
“We offer our deepest condolences to the Royal Family,” Shell added in the statement.
Harbour Energy, the largest independent oil and gas company listed on the London Stock Exchange, said on Twitter, “we are deeply saddened by the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and we offer our sincere condolences to the Royal Family”.
The Royal Family confirmed that the Queen died peacefully at Balmoral on Thursday afternoon.
In a statement posted on the Royal Family website, King Charles III said, “the death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family”.
“We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world,” he added.
“During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held,” he continued.
