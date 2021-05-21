Energy Companies Make Best Corporate Citizens List

Hess Corporation (NYSE: HES), Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: MPC), and Baker Hughes Company (NYSE: BKR) have all been named on 3BL Media's 100 Best Corporate Citizens of 2021 list.

Hess Corporation (NYSE: HES), Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: MPC), and Baker Hughes Company (NYSE: BKR) have all been named on 3BL Media’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens of 2021 list.

Hess Corporation was the top ranked energy company, coming in 35th overall with a score of 77.95. Marathon Petroleum Corporation ranked 77th with a score of 73.54, and Baker Hughes ranked 93rd with a score of 71.8. Hess Corporation has been named on the list for 14 consecutive years and was the only oil and gas producer to earn a place on this year’s rankings.

Owens Corning came first in the overall list with a score of 91.66, General Mills Inc. was second with a score of 86.31, and HP Inc. was third with a score of 85.67. 3BL Media’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens ranks the 1,000 largest, publicly traded U.S. companies on environmental, social and governance (ESG) transparency and performance. The list is developed in partnership with Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) ESG.

“Our longstanding commitment to sustainability supports our purpose to be the world’s most trusted energy partner, which we believe creates value for all of our stakeholders,” Hess Corporation’s chief executive officer, John Hess, said in a company statement.

“We are proud to once again be recognized as a leader in our industry for the quality of our environmental, social and governance performance and disclosure,” the Hess Corporation head went on to say.

In a statement posted on its Twitter page, Baker Hughes said it was proud to be named one of 3BL Media’s Top 100 Best Corporate Citizens. “Congratulations to our customers and partners who also made the list,” the company added in the statement.

Dave Armon, the chief executive officer of 3BL Media, said, “the next decade is pivotal if we are to achieve global climate and societal goals and rebuild an inclusive and resilient economy”.

“Achieving these transformational outcomes depends on corporate leadership and transparency on ESG topics. Through 100 Best Corporate Citizens, 3BL Media has set a standard for transparency that advances corporate accountability,” he added.

“In response to the many intersectional crises of 2020, the demands for corporate transparency, accountability, and leadership have never been louder. Stakeholders at all levels are interested in how companies are engaging on issues from Covid-19 and climate change to systemic racism and voting rights,” Armon continued.

To see 3BL Media’s full 100 Best Corporate Citizens of 2021 list, click here. To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com