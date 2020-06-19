Energy Companies Help Develop New NHS Visors

16,000 new re-usable visors, which were produced with the support and funding of several energy companies, are now ready for use by NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde staff.

NHSGGC’s Medical Devices Unit produced the new visors with the help of Total, Shell, Baker Hughes and the Oil and Gas Technology Centre. The design of the reusable face shield visors was undertaken by the consortium of energy companies and NHSGGC’s Medical Devices Unit and is available for other organizations to use to manufacture essential PPE, NHSGGC outlined.

The new face shield visors are designed to be easily disassembled, decontaminated and safely reused. They can be used daily for over a month with appropriate infection control procedures, as opposed to single-use disposable visors, NHSGGC noted.

“Our team of clinical engineers, alongside clinical colleagues, worked to improve the design of a reusable visor for frontline staff,” Robin Sayer, technical operations manager and head of mechanical engineering, Medical Devices Unit, NHSGGC, said in an organization statement.

“Not only have we made it easier for these visors to be decontaminated, they are also more comfortable to wear and have improved splash protection,” Sayer added in the statement.

“Although this doesn’t eliminate the need for disposable visors, these reusable visors have an important part to play in ensuring the availability of PPE for staff. Our thanks to the energy companies who have supported us,” the NHSGGC representative continued.

NHSGGC is the largest health board in the UK. It provides healthcare to over 1.2 million people and employs around 38,000 staff, according to its website.

As of June 18, there have been 299,255 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the UK, with 42,153 deaths, according to the latest figures from the World Health Organization (WHO). Globally, there have been 8.24 million confirmed cases and 445,535 deaths, as of June 18, the latest figures from WHO show.

