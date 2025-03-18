Energy Chief Praises Research Hub That Trump Once Sought to Ax

The Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy, or ARPA-E, has doled out some $4.2 billion to more than 1,700 energy projects since 2009.

Energy Secretary Chris Wright praised a division of the Energy Department charged with funding research projects deemed too risky to get private-sector investment, amid questions about its future in the second Trump administration.

The Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy, or ARPA-E, has doled out some $4.2 billion to more than 1,700 energy projects since 2009. Trump proposed eliminating it during his first stint as president, and Republicans at that time criticized it as unnecessary.

More recently, the Heritage Foundation’s Project 2025 called for scrapping the agency, which has a budget of $460 million. ARPA-E also appeared on a list of programs being scrutinized by the White House Office of Management and Budget as President Donald Trump and billionaire Elon Musk seek to shrink the US government.

But Wright, who gave the keynote address Monday at ARPA-E’s annual summit in National Harbor, Maryland, cast the agency as necessary to help power an AI race that will be critical for the future of national defense and medical research.

“The only way we can get there is if we grow our energy system faster and faster, and that’s why you are all here,” Wright, a former oil and gas executive, told attendees. “There is a huge, life-changing opportunity for innovation there.” He lauded the potential of energy storage and the increasing efficiency of US solar manufacturing.

Wright also promoted small modular reactors and said nuclear fusion could achieve commercialization in the near future. He later toured some of the summit’s project exhibits, including those of Westinghouse Electric Co., which received $6.6 million from the agency to develop a nuclear microreactor, and the company Deep Isolation Inc., which got $3.8 million from ARPA-E to create technology to isolate nuclear waste in deep boreholes underground.

