Energy Bodies Request Virus Testing Prioritization

The National Ocean Industries Association (NOIA) and the Louisiana Mid-Continent Oil & Gas Association (LMOGA) have asked Federal and Louisiana government officials for the prioritization of offshore energy workers for Covid-19 test kits and equipment.

In a joint statement sent to Rigzone, the associations said that, with approximately 25,000 workers offshore, there is an increased vulnerability to the spread of Covid-19 due to confined working environments inherent to the facilities and infrastructure that are part of offshore oil and gas production.

The associations added that offshore oil and gas production is a “critical element” of U.S. energy and national security and emphasized that sustaining a healthy offshore workforce should be a “national priority”.

“The U.S. offshore sector is doing everything in its power to keep energy flowing while mitigating the spread of Covid-19,” NOIA President Erik Milito said in an organization statement.

“So far, industry efforts have led to remarkable results, with an exceedingly low Covid-19 spread rate, but we need access to testing and equipment to sustain this success,” he added.

“On offshore facilities, 100 to 200 workers are in constant proximity throughout the day. Only the widespread testing of workers can provide companies the information and assurance that Covid-19 is being fully prevented,” Milito continued.

LMOGA Vice President Lori LeBlanc said, “Louisiana is the epicenter of servicing the offshore oil and gas industry in the Gulf of Mexico and having access to Covid-19 testing is critical to the sustainability of producing American energy, to the safety of Louisiana’s energy workers and to ensure future offshore revenues that are dedicated to funding Louisiana’s coastal restoration and protection projects”.

NOIA represents all facets of the domestic offshore energy and related industries, according to its website. LMOGA describes itself as a trade association exclusively representing all sectors of the oil and gas industry operating in Louisiana and the Gulf of Mexico.

As of May 10, there have been 1.24 million confirmed cases of the virus in the U.S., with 75,364 deaths, according to the latest figures from the World Health Organization (WHO). Globally, there have been 3.91 million cases and 274,361 deaths, as of May 10, the latest WHO data shows.

