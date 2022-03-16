Energean To Supply Gas To Largest Israeli Buyer
Exploration and production company Energean has signed a gas supply agreement with the Israel Electric Company (IEC), the largest Israeli buyer of natural gas.
Energean said that the gas sales agreement was a positive step in the continued development of its Israeli natural gas operations.
IEC will now have the right to purchase natural gas from Energean’s fields. This is especially important as the company’s Karish gas field offshore Israel was recently connected to the Israel National Gas Line (INGL). At the time, the connection was seen as an important milestone in facilitating the operational readiness of the field development.
According to Energean, the gas price will be determined in each period, with purchased amounts determined daily. Starting upon the commencement of first gas production from Karish, the agreement will be valid for an initial one-year period with an option to extend subject to ratification by both parties.
The Karish field contains 1,409 bcf gas 2P reserves plus 61 mmbls liquids 2P reserves. This represents a total of 317 mmboe 2P reserves.
“This is the first agreement of its kind for Energean and represents a significant step in the development of the company’s position in the Israeli gas market. The agreement will optimize Energean’s gas sales portfolio and ensure full utilization of its FPSO capacity,” the London-based company explained.
Energean is on track to deliver the first gas from the Karish offshore field by the third quarter of 2022. The vessel which will be used for the project – the Energean Power FPSO – is expected to be ready for sail-away from Singapore by the end of the first quarter.
First gas is expected 4 to 5 months from sailaway. During that time, the vessel will be towed, hooked up, and commissioned. The FPSO will have a gas treatment capacity of 800 mscf per day and a liquids storage capacity of 800,000 bbls.
"IEC continues to aim to diversify its gas procurement sources while seeking and finding the lowest and most competitive prices for the benefit of the public," IEC CEO Ofer Bloch said.
"We are pleased to have contracted with IEC - the largest natural gas consumer in Israel. This is another sign in Energean’s involvement within Israeli’s energy economy,” Energean CEO Mathios Rigas added.
“Alongside first gas production from Karish, expected in the third quarter of 2022, we will continue to expand the natural gas reserves of Israel and the Eastern Mediterranean. Our operations benefit Israel and Israelis in multiple ways, providing both energy security and a new level of market competition, avoiding the potential downside of monopoly supply,” he concluded.
To contact the author, email bojan.lepic@rigzone.com
