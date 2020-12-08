Energean In Talks to Buy Remaining EIL Stake

Energean (LSE: ENOG) has entered into an exclusivity arrangement with an affiliate of Kerogen Capital regarding the potential acquisition of Kerogen's 30 percent shareholding in Energean Israel Limited.

The agreement grants a 30-day period of exclusivity for the purposes of negotiating the potential transaction. The terms of the potential deal remain subject to discussion and there can be no certainty that a transaction will proceed, Energean said, adding that it will update the market “as and when it is appropriate to do so”.

Any potential deal will require the approval of Energean’s shareholders, in accordance with the provisions of the listing rules, and regulatory consents. The company revealed that it anticipates funding the potential transaction without recourse to further issuance of equity to investors. If an agreement can be reached, Energean’s shareholding in Energean Israel Limited will increase from 70 percent to 100 percent.

Energean Israel Limited holds a 100 percent working interest in the Karish and Tanin leases, offshore Israel. The company also owns a 100 percent working interest in four exploration blocks (Blocks 12, 21, 23, 31) offshore Israel - which are said to offer low-risk, near-infrastructure drilling opportunities - and an 80 percent working interest in a further four blocks in Zone D, offshore Israel.

“Energean’s board remains committed to its strategy of delivering long-term sustainable cash flows that underpin our goal of paying a sustainable and meaningful dividend,” Energean said in a company statement.

“Our strategic ambition is to deliver value for all of our stakeholders through the responsible management of our current portfolio and the careful selection of growth opportunities, which are evaluated with reference to strict strategic, financial, operational and sustainability criteria and can be funded within Energean’s medium term leverage target, being net debt/EBITDAX of less than 2.0x,” the company added.

“The board believes that the potential transaction is well-aligned with these strategic objectives and ambitions,” Energean continued.

Energean is a London-based independent exploration and production company focused on developing resources in the Mediterranean and UK North Sea. In July last year, the company entered into a conditional sale and purchase agreement to acquire Edison E&P from Edison S.p.A. for $750 million. Energean has described the deal as transformational and outlined that it will create one of the largest exploration and production companies listed on the London Stock Exchange.

