Energean and Shell Ink Egypt-Focused Decarbonization MoU

Energean and Shell’s Egyptian units have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to work on a mutually beneficial decarbonization solution. The MOU is designed to support the decarbonization and the energy transition of the Arab Republic of Egypt contributing to the global efforts against climate change.

Energean will build on its experience in designing a carbon capture & storage (CCS) solution in a depleted hydrocarbons field that it has operated for many years, mirroring the process ongoing in Prinos, Greece.

The proposed partnership is addressing a major CCS feasibility challenge, which is the ability to connect sizeable carbon emitters to an adequate geological structure. The study will focus on the decarbonization of the LNG terminal in Idku operated by Shell through capturing and storing the carbon dioxide in a depleted reservoir in the Abu Qir offshore concession operated by Energean. Future development stages will permit such facility to take emissions from other industrial emitters (e.g.fertilisers).

Several interlinked factors are putting Egypt in a major position when it comes to carbon capture and storage (CCS). Namely, the country has a clear understanding of depleted gas fields, adjacent to much newer production facilities. The country does not only have ample infrastructure but also skills and experience. Additionally, there is a demand from global markets and stakeholders for decarbonized molecular energy products.

"CCS in Egypt can only be developed in long term partnerships with industries willing to "green" their products. We are excited to work with Shell as such a credible and committed partner," said Nicolas Kacharov, Chief Executive Officer of Energean International and Country Manager Egypt.

