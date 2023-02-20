Energean and Shell Ink Egypt-Focused Decarbonization MoU
Energean and Shell’s Egyptian units have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to work on a mutually beneficial decarbonization solution. The MOU is designed to support the decarbonization and the energy transition of the Arab Republic of Egypt contributing to the global efforts against climate change.
Energean will build on its experience in designing a carbon capture & storage (CCS) solution in a depleted hydrocarbons field that it has operated for many years, mirroring the process ongoing in Prinos, Greece.
The proposed partnership is addressing a major CCS feasibility challenge, which is the ability to connect sizeable carbon emitters to an adequate geological structure. The study will focus on the decarbonization of the LNG terminal in Idku operated by Shell through capturing and storing the carbon dioxide in a depleted reservoir in the Abu Qir offshore concession operated by Energean. Future development stages will permit such facility to take emissions from other industrial emitters (e.g.fertilisers).
Several interlinked factors are putting Egypt in a major position when it comes to carbon capture and storage (CCS). Namely, the country has a clear understanding of depleted gas fields, adjacent to much newer production facilities. The country does not only have ample infrastructure but also skills and experience. Additionally, there is a demand from global markets and stakeholders for decarbonized molecular energy products.
"CCS in Egypt can only be developed in long term partnerships with industries willing to "green" their products. We are excited to work with Shell as such a credible and committed partner," said Nicolas Kacharov, Chief Executive Officer of Energean International and Country Manager Egypt.
To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
Writer
- What to Watch in Oil, Gas This Week
- Is There a Chance OPEC+ Enters Maximum Production Mode in 2023?
- European Gas Falls Below 50 Euros as Energy Crisis Recedes
- Aker Solutions Provides Update on Cyber Attack
- China Taking Control of LNG as Global Demand Booms
- Eni and PBF Energy Form USA Biorefinery JV
- North America Drops Rigs
- TechnipFMC Bags Verdande Deal For Equinor
- Energean and Shell Ink Egypt-Focused Decarbonization MoU
- Estonia Calls for Additional Measures to Cap Russian Oil, LNG
- USA to Sell 26MM More Barrels From Strategic Oil Reserve
- What's the Best Way to Ask for More Money from Your Oil, Gas Employer?
- Sleeping Gulf Coast Giant Begins Stirring
- Russia Drills Most Oil in a Decade
- USA Gulf of Mexico Adds Multiple Rigs
- When Will Oil Demand Peak?
- Iceland Strikes Threaten Fuel Supplies, Tourism in Capital Area
- Texas Top 10 Oil Producing Counties
- Biden Wants Citizens to Police Oil Wells for Methane
- Analysts Flag Increase in USA Commercial Inventories
- Valaris Employee Reported Missing from Rig
- New SPR Bill Passes House
- What Bad Habits Should Oil and Gas Jobseekers Avoid?
- Shell CEO Says World 'Desperately In Need' Of Natural Gas
- Biden To Support ConocoPhillips Alaska Oil Project, Defying Greens
- Texas Governor Requests Presidential Disaster Declaration
- New Discoveries Make 2022 Highest Value Year In Over A Decade
- USA EIA Reveals Latest Gasoline and Diesel Price Forecasts
- Shell Scores Big With High Impact Pensacola Offshore Well
- Is The USA Strategic Petroleum Reserve Stock Dangerously Low?