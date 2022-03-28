Eneos To Exit Yetagun Project Off Myanmar

One more Japanese company has decided to withdraw from Myanmar amid criticism that its work in the country is funding the country's military.

One more Japanese company has decided to withdraw from Myanmar amid growing criticism that its work in the country is funding the country's military.

The company in question is Eneos which will follow Mitsubishi’s lead and abandon the Yetagun gas field off the southern coast of Myanmar. Reportedly, the Japanese company will be exiting the project as a response to ‘social issues’.

Yetagun straddles blocks M-12, M-13, and M-14 in the Andaman Sea offshore Myanmar. The field had estimated reserves of 3.2 trillion cubic feet of gas and should be producing until the end of the 2020s.

Nippon Oil, the predecessor of Eneos, acquired an interest in the Yetagun project back in 1991 and started production from the field in 2000. Currently, Nippon Oil Exploration – a joint venture between the Japanese government, Eneos affiliated JX Nippon Oil & Gas Exploration, and Mitsubishi – holds a 19.3 percent interest in the project.

Nippon Oil Exploration is 50 percent owned by the Japanese government, while JX Nippon and Mitsubishi hold a 40 and 10 percent stake, respectively.

PC Myanmar Limited, a subsidiary of Petronas and the operator of the Yetagun field, holds a 40.9 percent stake had signed agreements to sell entities related to Petronas' upstream operations in Myanmar last year but the buyer remains unknown.

Myanmar Oil and Gas Enterprise or MOGE owns 20.5 percent of the project while the remaining 19.3 stake is owned by PTTEP.

Output at the Yetagun gas field has been declining in recent years. Natural gas from the site is exported to Thailand by pipeline, but gas exports to Thailand stood at 16 million cubic feet per day last year, down 96% from its peak in 2007.

Eneos currently does not have a buyer for its interest in the field and if that remains to be the case, the company will have to incur a loss from its withdrawal.

This is not the only project in the country that energy companies are abandoning. Namely, TotalEnergies left the Yadana gas field off Myanmar due to the junta’s continued violence against civilians and is giving over operatorship of the project to Thailand’s PTTEP – for free.

Yadana currently produces natural gas at the rate of around 770 million standard cubic feet per day. Around 220 mmscfd accounts for 50 percent of the country’s gas demand and is pushed towards electricity generation in Myanmar.

After the effective date of TotalEnergies’ withdrawal, PTTEP will hold 37.0842 percent participating interest, while a Chevron subsidiary will hold 41.1016 percent, and MOGE will hold 21.8142 percent. MOGE is Myanmar’s state-owned company and a massive source of revenue for the junta – under sanctions from the EU since February.

Chevron also announced it would be exiting Yadana. The U.S. supermajor is looking to sell its stake but in a way that does not increase MOGE’s stake. It would have to sell under price as the only realistic buyer is PTTEP and as such would surely not be paying the realistic $200 to $250 million estimated worth of the stake.

