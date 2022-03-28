Eneos To Exit Yetagun Project Off Myanmar
One more Japanese company has decided to withdraw from Myanmar amid growing criticism that its work in the country is funding the country's military.
The company in question is Eneos which will follow Mitsubishi’s lead and abandon the Yetagun gas field off the southern coast of Myanmar. Reportedly, the Japanese company will be exiting the project as a response to ‘social issues’.
Yetagun straddles blocks M-12, M-13, and M-14 in the Andaman Sea offshore Myanmar. The field had estimated reserves of 3.2 trillion cubic feet of gas and should be producing until the end of the 2020s.
Nippon Oil, the predecessor of Eneos, acquired an interest in the Yetagun project back in 1991 and started production from the field in 2000. Currently, Nippon Oil Exploration – a joint venture between the Japanese government, Eneos affiliated JX Nippon Oil & Gas Exploration, and Mitsubishi – holds a 19.3 percent interest in the project.
Nippon Oil Exploration is 50 percent owned by the Japanese government, while JX Nippon and Mitsubishi hold a 40 and 10 percent stake, respectively.
PC Myanmar Limited, a subsidiary of Petronas and the operator of the Yetagun field, holds a 40.9 percent stake had signed agreements to sell entities related to Petronas' upstream operations in Myanmar last year but the buyer remains unknown.
Myanmar Oil and Gas Enterprise or MOGE owns 20.5 percent of the project while the remaining 19.3 stake is owned by PTTEP.
Output at the Yetagun gas field has been declining in recent years. Natural gas from the site is exported to Thailand by pipeline, but gas exports to Thailand stood at 16 million cubic feet per day last year, down 96% from its peak in 2007.
Eneos currently does not have a buyer for its interest in the field and if that remains to be the case, the company will have to incur a loss from its withdrawal.
This is not the only project in the country that energy companies are abandoning. Namely, TotalEnergies left the Yadana gas field off Myanmar due to the junta’s continued violence against civilians and is giving over operatorship of the project to Thailand’s PTTEP – for free.
Yadana currently produces natural gas at the rate of around 770 million standard cubic feet per day. Around 220 mmscfd accounts for 50 percent of the country’s gas demand and is pushed towards electricity generation in Myanmar.
After the effective date of TotalEnergies’ withdrawal, PTTEP will hold 37.0842 percent participating interest, while a Chevron subsidiary will hold 41.1016 percent, and MOGE will hold 21.8142 percent. MOGE is Myanmar’s state-owned company and a massive source of revenue for the junta – under sanctions from the EU since February.
Chevron also announced it would be exiting Yadana. The U.S. supermajor is looking to sell its stake but in a way that does not increase MOGE’s stake. It would have to sell under price as the only realistic buyer is PTTEP and as such would surely not be paying the realistic $200 to $250 million estimated worth of the stake.
To contact the author, email bojan.lepic@rigzone.com
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
Editor | Rigzone
- Pantheon Theta West Well Exceeds Pre-Drill Estimates
- USA Condemns Attacks Reportedly Targeting Saudi Oil Site
- Front Month WTI Oil at Risk of Melt Up
- What Oil Price Do Cos Need to Profitably Drill in USA?
- Nigeria Can Fill European Oil And Gas Supply Shortage
- California Hits New Gasoline Price Record
- Canada Will Boost Oil Exports
- Exxon Proves High-Quality Gas At Cyprus Offshore Well
- Iran Nuclear Deal Talks At Critical Juncture
- OPEC+ Deal Rationale Expected to Vanish
- Largest Oil Resource In North America On Its Net-Zero Way
- No Bidders For Incredibly Cheap Russian Oil
- Russian LNG Tankers Heading For UK Must Be Stopped, Union Says
- North America Drops Rigs
- Top Headlines: Largest North America Oil Resource On Its Net-Zero Way
- All Pipeline Infrastructure in Appalachia at Risk
- Russian Oil Tanker Fleet Coming to a Standstill
- ExxonMobil Makes Russia Stance Known
- EIA Makes Huge 2022 Oil Price Forecast Adjustment
- Oil Prices Could Hit $240 This Summer