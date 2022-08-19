Enbridge Wins Battle to Keep Pipeline Case Out of Michigan Court
Enbridge Inc. won a battle in its fight with Michigan’s governor to keep its Line 5 pipeline operating after a judge ruled the legal battle over the oil conduit belongs in federal court.
Judge Janet Neff of the US District Court for Western Michigan rejected Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s effort to move the case to state court, pointing to the “important federal interests at stake in having this dispute heard in federal court,” according to the ruling. Michigan has sought home-court advantage in its litigation to shut the line.
“This properly keeps the Michigan Attorney General’s lawsuit in federal court and underscores that the State’s attempts to shut down this critical energy infrastructure raises important federal questions of interstate commerce, exclusive federal jurisdiction over pipeline safety and the serious ramifications for energy security and foreign affairs,” Ryan Duffy, Enbridge spokesman, said in a statement.
Whitmer has ordered Enbridge to shut Line 5, arguing it is a threat to the Great Lakes because it presents an environmental threat where it crosses through Straits of Mackinac, where Lake Michigan and Lake Huron connect. Enbridge has refused to comply, arguing the governor is exceeding her authority, and federal jurisdiction applies.
The governor’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Enbridge wants to build a tunnel under the waterway to make the line more secure. The Canadian government recently backed Enbridge in its fight to keep the line in operation and invoked provisions of a 1970s treaty to defend the line’s operation, elevating the dispute to an international level.
Line 5 supplies propane to Michigan homes, as well as light crude to refineries in the US Midwest and Ontario.
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Shell To Keep Prelude FLNG Shut Down Over Pay Dispute
- Concerns Raised Over Strength of Future Oil Demand
- Exxon Inks India Offshore Exploration Deal With ONGC
- European Gas Set for Another Weekly Gain
- Aker Energy Delays Filing Ghana Field Plan Over Lukoil Involvement
- The Times Reports Ineos Founder Wants Stake in Man Utd
- Norwegian Oil & Gas Companies Splashing More Cash In 2022, 2023
- Significant Drop in USA Retail Gas Price Inflation
- Veteran Ships Drawn to Russian Oil Trade
- Stillstrom, Port of Aberdeen Working On New Cleantech Charging Tech
- Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find
- Gulf of Mexico Disturbance Gathers Strength
- The Gulf of Mexico Has a Pirate Problem
- Gulf of Mexico Hurricane Season Looming Large
- Gazprom-Iran $40Bn Deal Faces Issues Over Corrosion And Sanctions
- Inflation Reduction Act Could Result In More Energy Service Inflation
- Energy Sec Sees USA Gasoline Prices Dropping Further
- US Shale Operators Not Capitalizing On High Crude Prices
- Top Headlines: 88 Energy Makes Billion Barrel Oil Announcement and More
- Saudi Aramco Betting Big On Carbon Storage
- Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find
- Gulf of Mexico Disturbance Gathers Strength
- 88 Energy Makes 1 Billion Barrel Oil Announcement
- Over A Quarter Of Turbines Installed On Formosa 2 Wind Farm
- The Gulf of Mexico Has a Pirate Problem
- Saudis to Hike Oil Price to Record
- Pantheon Hits Multiple Oil Reservoirs At Second Alkaid Well
- Gulf of Mexico Hurricane Season Looming Large
- Analyst Gives Year-End Oil Price Warning
- Guyana Just Keeps On Giving As Exxon Makes Two More Discoveries