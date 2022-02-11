Enbridge Submitting Mainline Toll Plan in 2022

The Mainline pipeline network ships more than 3 million barrels of crude a day from Alberta to the U.S. Midwest.

Enbridge Inc. plans to submit an incentive tolling settlement plan for its vast Mainline oil pipeline network to the Canadian Energy Regulator for review later in 2022 after a proposal to offer long-term contracts to keep the conduits full was rejected by the agency last year.

North America’s largest pipeline company expects consultations with the industry on its tolling plans to progress through the first half of 2022, according to its fourth quarter earnings report. The Calgary-based company is now advancing two potential commercial frameworks with its customers for the Mainline in parallel.

The Mainline pipeline network ships more than 3 million barrels of crude a day from Alberta to the U.S. Midwest, where it connects to the Gulf Coast, as well as Ontario and Quebec. It includes the Line 3 and Line 5 conduits that have faced opposition in the U.S.

One proposal is a new incentive rate-making agreement that may be similar to the Competitive Toll Settlement (CTS) pact that expired in June. The other is a Canadian Mainline cost-of-service application. Enbridge is collecting interim tolls which are consistent with levies that ended on June 30 when the CTS agreement expired and which are subject to refund.

Enbridge sought a new system to ensure that it could keep pipelines full as it faces increasing competition from projects that have contracted space, including the Trans Mountain expansion scheduled to be completed as early as this year.

Meanwhile, Enbridge plans to add some 2 million barrels of permitted storage and a solar facility of up to 60 megawatts at its newly acquired Moda Ingleside facility in Texas, the company said in its earnings release.

It also plans to add 90,000 barrels a day of new capacity to its Flanagan South crude pipeline which transports supplies from Pontiac, Illinois, to Cushing, Oklahoma, the delivery point of the Nymex oil futures contract.

Enbridge shares are up 11% in Toronto trading this year.