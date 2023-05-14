Enbridge Promotes Patrick Murray to EVP and CFO

Enbridge has dipped into its own ranks to find a replacement for the departing executive vice president and chief financial officer Vern Yu.

Enbridge has made a change to its top brass as the company has found a replacement for the departing executive vice president and chief financial officer, Vern Yu. The company has looked no further than its own Patrick Murray, currently senior vice president and chief accounting offices. The appointment is effective July 1, 2023.

Enbridge noted that this appointment follows the decision by Yu, executive vice president, corporate development, chief financial officer and president, new energy technologies to leave the company on June 30, 2023, in conjunction with his appointment as president and CEO of AltaGas.

Murray joined Enbridge in 1997 and has held a number of positions of increasing responsibility within the finance group. He was appointed senior vice president and chief accounting officer of Enbridge in 2020 and previously served as vice president, financial planning, analysis and controller from 2018-2020, as vice president, financial planning and analysis from 2017 to 2018 and as vice president, treasury from 2014 to 2017.

Enbridge added that Murray is a Chartered Professional Accountant and holds a Bachelor of Commerce Degree from the University of Alberta.

"Pat's appointment demonstrates our investment in people development allowing us to build a deep bench of executive talent to ensure smooth and seamless succession such as this," said Greg Ebel, president and chief executive officer of Enbridge.

"Pat is an excellent addition to the executive leadership team and his capital markets, investors relations and overall corporate finance experience will serve the company well as we continue to advance Enbridge's strategic and growth initiatives. I wish Vern all the very best with his new career and thank him for his 30 years of dedicated service and commitment to Enbridge and its people," he added.

The appointment follows the company’s posting of a C$1.7 billion profit in the first quarter of the year, equivalent to $1.26 billion.

Speaking of the results, Ebel said it was a strong start to 2023, with the company’s low-risk business model continuing to deliver in all market cycles.

“Our first quarter results were right in line with our expectations despite extreme volatility in both financial and commodity markets,” Ebel said.

