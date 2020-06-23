SUBSCRIBE SEARCH ARTICLES
Enbridge Board Member Passes Away

by Matthew V. Veazey
Rigzone Staff
Tuesday, June 23, 2020

Enbridge Inc. reported Monday that Charles W. Fischer, a long-time member of the Calgary-based energy infrastructure firm’s board of directors, died on June 17, 2020.

“The passing of Charlie Fischer is a great loss for the Enbridge Board and the energy industry,” Greg Ebel, chair of the Enbridge board, remarked in a written statement emailed to Rigzone. “Charlie was an icon in the energy industry and a true leader. On behalf of the Enbridge Board, we express our deepest sympathies and condolences to the Fischer family for their loss.”

Fischer, who joined the board in July 2009, sat on the board’s Audit, Finance and Risk Committee and chaired its Safety and Reliability Committee, Enbridge stated.

“Charlie was an exceptional person and a thought leader in the industry and all facets of business, policy and community,” commented Enbridge President and CEO Al Monaco. “He was a mentor and a friend and his deep commitment to the community will have a lasting impact.”

 Enbridge’s pipeline infrastructure transports approximately one-quarter of North America’s crude oil production and roughly one-fifth of the natural gas consumed in the United States, according to the company.

To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.


