Enbridge Announces Executive Leadership Changes

Enbridge Inc. (TSX, NYSE: ENB) has announced several executive leadership changes.

The company revealed that Bill Yardley, its executive vice president and president of gas transmission and midstream, has decided to retire on May 31. Cynthia Hansen, Enbridge’s executive vice president and president of gas distribution and storage, has been appointed to succeed Yardley, effective March 1. Yardley will support the transition until his retirement, Enbridge outlined.

Furthermore, Michele Harradence, Enbridge’s senior vice president and the chief operations officer of gas transmission and midstream, has been appointed to succeed Hansen, effective March 1. Vern Yu, the company’s executive vice president and chief financial officer, has been assigned expanded accountability for corporate development and energy services and has been appointed executive vice president, corporate development and chief financial officer, effective March 1.

Yardley was named Enbridge’s executive vice president and president of gas transmission and midstream on February 27, 2017. He previously served as the president of Spectra Energy’s U.S. transmission and storage business. Hansen has more than 20 years of experience working in operational, financial and safety leadership roles within Enbridge, and has been named one of Canada’s Most Powerful Women: Top 100 by the Women’s Executive Network.

Harradence previously worked for Spectra Energy and Shell. Yu was appointed executive vice president and chief financial officer on October 1, 2021. He has been part of the Enbridge team for close to three decades.

“Bill has led a top-notch gas transmission business, significantly expanded our franchises, and executed our LNG gas pipeline export strategy,” Al Monaco, the president and CEO of Enbridge, said in a company statement.

“Equally important, he’s advanced our mission to bring the gas business to the forefront of safety, reliability, and customer service. It’s been an honor to work alongside Bill. We’ve appreciated his principled leadership, collaborative style, and dedication to Enbridge and his team,” Monaco added in the statement.

“These key appointments once again reinforce the effectiveness of our executive development and succession program at Enbridge and advancing internal talent,” Monaco went on to say.

Enbridge describes itself as a leading North American energy infrastructure company. According to its website, its core businesses include liquids pipelines, which is said to transport approximately 25 percent of the crude oil produced in North America, and gas transmission and midstream, which is said to transport approximately 20 percent of the natural gas consumed in the U.S.

