Enbridge Adds Former Central Banker to Board
Enbridge Inc. reported Thursday that its board has named Stephen S. Poloz, former governor of the Bank of Canada, as a director.
Poloz’s tenure at the central bank ran from 2013 until June 2, 2020, Enbridge noted in a written statement emailed to Rigzone. The North American energy infrastructure company added that Poloz, as governor, also served as the Bank of Canada’s board chairman and as a board member of the Bank for International Settlements. From 2011 to 2013 Poloz was president and CEO of Export Development Canada, Enbridge added.
“On behalf of the Board of Directors of Enbridge, we are very pleased to welcome Stephen to the Enbridge Board,” remarked Greg Ebel, chair of the firm’s board. “He has extensive business and financial experience, as well as expertise in global economics and public policy. He will be an excellent addition to our board and we look forward to his contributions.”
