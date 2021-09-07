Enauta's Atlanta Field Suffers Another Pump Failure

Enauta experiencing issues with the pump system at the Atlanta field offshore Brazil, with an output interruption from one well.

Brazilian oil company Enauta has once again experienced issues with the pump system at the Atlanta field offshore Brazil, with an output interruption from one well.

According to a statement by Enauta, the output interruption happened on Sunday, September 5.

"At this moment, two wells are operational in the field, with a daily average production of nearly 14,000 barrels of oil per day. The company is assessing the causes of such interruption and preliminary inquiries indicate a failure in the underwater pump system," Enauta stated.

This output interruption comes just weeks after Enauta resumed full production following a pumping system failure at the Atlanta field. The company said at the time it expected to initially produce nearly 20,000 thousand barrels of oil per day through three wells.

"Production should resume in the first quarter of 2022. The company will keep the market informed of relevant events," the company added.

The Atlanta field normally produces oil via three wells linked to the FPSO Petrojarl I. Next year, the company will drill the fourth well to boost production from the field.

Enauta is currently searching for a new FPSO for the Full Development System (FDS) of the Atlanta field. In March 2021, the company initiated the bidding process for the FPSO.

In August, Enauta signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Malaysia’s Yinson for direct and exclusive negotiation of FPSO supply contracts for the FDS. The MoU established the beginning of a direct and exclusive negotiation for FPSO supply, comprising agreements for the chartering, operation, and maintenance of the production unit.

The bidding process for the FPSO considers a unit with the capacity to process 50 thousand barrels of oil per day, to which six to eight producing wells will be connected, including three wells already in operation in the Early Production System.

