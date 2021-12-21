Enauta, Yinson Ink LOI For Atlanta FPSO
Malaysian FPSO contractor Yinson has signed a Letter of Intent with Enauta for the provision, operation, and maintenance of an FPSO at the Atlanta field in the Santos Basin, offshore Brazil.
Currently, Enauta is producing oil from the field via three wells connected to the FPSO Petrojarl I as an Early Production System (EPS) and is planning to deploy another FPSO at the field for full-field development.
The company just last week approved the drilling of an additional well in the EPS of the field. The new well is expected to start production in early 2023.
As explained by Enauta, the new well will enable a significant increase in production and add spare capacity to the well pump system. The well has an estimated cost of $75 million, including $60 million for drilling and completion, and the remainder for interconnection. Drilling operations are set to begin in the fourth quarter of 2022.
Apart from the fourth well, the company is moving towards full development and Enauta and Yinson in August signed an MoU for direct and exclusive negotiation of FPSO supply contracts for the "definitive system" of the Atlanta field.
The unit will have the capacity to process 50 thousand barrels of oil per day, with the capability to connect 6 to 8 producing wells, including 3 wells already in operation in the EPS, and the adaptation of an existing, yet undeployed FPSO, the OSX-2.
This latest Letter of Intent between the two comprised the initial activities related to detailed engineering and long lead item commitments of FPSO OSX- 2. The LoI considers the adaptation of the FPSO unit by Yinson through a turnkey EPCI deal, with warranty, operation, and maintenance for 24 months.
The FPSO acquisition and adaptation cost will be around $500 million. Before the start of production, Yinson will have the option to purchase the unit linked to financing. If the option is exercised, it will be linked to charter, operation, and maintenance contracts for 15 years, which may be extended for another five years, totaling $2.0 billion for the full 20 years. In addition to the unit, the capex related to well drilling and subsea equipment continues estimated at $500-700 million.
The conditions agreed upon in the LoI will be subject to the signing of the definitive contracts, which should occur upon the Final Investment Decision in the first quarter of 2022.
“We believe that Yinson and Enauta’s joint commitment in pioneering low-emission designs will pave the way for the FPSO industry to contribute towards mitigating the world’s climate change issues,” Yinson Offshore Production Chief Executive Officer Flemming Grønnegaard said.
“Having successfully strengthened our resources, capacity, and expertise in Brazil over the past few years, we are excited to swing into high gear to execute this project well and deliver on our commitments,” he added.
The FPSO will be Yinson’s third project in Brazil. The previous two awards are on track for completion in 2023 and 2024, respectively.
