Enauta Wraps Up FPSO Buy. First Oil On Target For 2024.

Brazilian oil and gas company Enauta has closed the purchase of an FPSO for the Definitive System of its Atlanta field offshore Brazil.

Enauta first signed a letter of intent with Yinson in December 2021. The following month, Enauta entered into an agreement with Yinson to buy the FPSO OSX-2 in January 2022.

The Brazilian company said that it concluded the purchase of the FPSO OSX-2 for Atlanta for $80 million. The payment has already been fully made.

“The acquisition of an existing unit at an attractive price substantially improves the expected return for Atlanta, in addition to optimizing the time required for the implementation of the Definitive System, allowing, in the event of project sanction, the first oil in mid-2024,” Décio Oddone, CEO of Enauta, stated.

“This term, together with the extension of the Petrojarl I contract, allows for the continuity of production during the transition from the Early Production System to the Definitive System”, Oddone added.

Located in the Santos Basin, the Atlanta field is operated by Enauta Energia, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company. It holds a 100 percent interest in this asset. The field has been producing since 2018 through an Early Production System (EPS) which comprises three wells connected to the FPSO Petrojarl I.

In January 2022, Enauta signed agreements with Altera to extend the charter, operation, and maintenance of Petrojarl I FPSO for up to two years. The FPSO deal was extended from May 2023 to May 2025.

Earlier this week, Enauta signed a drilling rig contract for the Alpha Star rig which was contracted to drill the fourth well on Atlanta field’s EPS.

Drilling should last approximately 60 days, and the agreement can be, subject to Enauta’s board approval, renewed for another 150 days for drilling operations of two more producing wells and lines relocation.

As for Yinson, it signed one more FPSO deal earlier this week. It was signed with Petrobras for the chartering and provision of an FPSO for the Parque das Baleias Integrated Project, to be installed in the Jubarte field offshore Brazil.

The estimated aggregate value of the contracts is $5.2 billion and the FPSO is expected to start operation by the fourth quarter of 2024.

