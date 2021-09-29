Enauta Shuts Down Field Off Brazil Due To Gas Leak
Brazilian oil company Enauta has preventively stopped production from the Manati offshore field due to a small gas leak in the inland pipeline between the compression station and the gas treatment station.
The field is operated by Petrobras which stated last year that it wishes to divest its 35 percent stake. Enauta holds a 45 percent working interest in the Manati Field, located in the Camamu basin, Bahia coastline.
Like Petrobras, it is looking to sell its stake in the field, but it did find a customer last year and struck a deal for the stake in the offshore field.
In August 2020, Enauta announced a deal to sell its entire interest in the Manati Field to Gas Bridge with an effective date of December 31, 2020.
"The operator is assessing the causes of this incident resumption still will be estimated. The company will keep the market informed of the developments of this event," Enauta said.
"The transaction is subject to a series of conditions precedent, and all actions required for the conclusion of the agreement shall be completed by December 31, 2021," the company stated.
Manati was discovered in 2000 and production started in 2007. Wells on the field are connected by subsea lines to the PMNT-1 platform, a fixed production unit installed at a water depth of 115 feet, 6 miles offshore.
From there, gas flows through a 22-mile pipeline to the compression plant, where it is compressed and travels another 55 miles to the processing plant. In addition to gas, the Manati Field also produces condensate.
This latest issue comes on top of Enauta’s issues with its fully owned Atlanta field offshore Brazil. The production of one of the Atlanta field’s wells was interrupted in early September, and since then the field has been operating with two wells, with an average production of nearly 14,000 barrels of oil per day. Normal production via the Petrojarl I FPSO should resume in the first quarter of 2022.
To contact the author, email bojan.lepic@rigzone.com
Editor | Rigzone
