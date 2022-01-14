Enauta Shuts Down Atlanta Field For Repairs – Again

Enauta has once again stopped production from the Atlanta field, this time for inspection and repair following a pipeline issue.

Brazilian oil and gas firm Enauta has once again stopped production from the Atlanta field, this time for inspection and repair following a pipeline issue.

Enauta said that it preventively stopped production at the Atlanta field for inspection and repair of a production line of the FPSO Petrojarl I.

The company is providing the repair of a pipeline at the Petrojarl I process plant and resumption of production in a stable and safe manner, according to its latest statement. Enauta’s initial assessment indicates that the repair should be done in the short term.

Located in the Santos Basin, the Atlanta field is operated by Enauta Energia, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Enauta, which also has a 100 percent interest in this asset. The production at the field is done through an Early Production System (EPS) comprising three wells connected to the FPSO Petrojarl I.

The production from the field has been stopped several times previously. In July of last year, Enauta stopped production from two Atlanta wells due to a failure in the pumping system.

After repairs, the first of the two wells resumed operation later in the month while the second well was restored in late August.

It took under two weeks of full production for the Atlanta field to run into an issue again. Namely, one of the wells stopped producing in early September 2021 and is expected to resume production in the first quarter of 2022 after a subsea pump is repaired.

In recent company news, Enauta said last month that the drilling of an additional well in the Atlanta field EPS was approved. The new well will start production in early 2023.

After that, the company signed a letter of intent with Malaysia’s Yinson for the provision, operation, and maintenance of an FPSO, which will be used for the definitive system on the Atlanta field. The final investment decision is expected in the first quarter of this year.

