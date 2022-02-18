Enauta Restarts Production From Second Atlanta Well

Enauta has restarted production from the second well on the Atlanta field offshore Brazil.

Brazilian oil and gas company Enauta has restarted production from the second well on the Atlanta field offshore Brazil.

Enauta said that the well resumed production following a replacement of a seabed pump. According to the company, the field returned to producing around 12,500 barrels of oil per day – contributing to Enauta’s total production of around 21,500 boe per day.

The company counts on the other two pumps, which will be sent for maintenance, and should be available in mid-2022 when the return of the third well is expected.

To remind, the production from the Atlanta field was shut down last month to complete the repair of a production line on the Petrojarl I FPSO. Repairs were completed quickly but the restart of production was delayed due to a Covid-19 outbreak on the FPSO.

At the end of January, Enauta restarted production from one well. The only producing well at the time flowed around 4,000 barrels of oil per day.

Enauta worked intensely during January to ensure certain milestones were passed regarding the Definitive System (DS) for the Atlanta field. Namely, it signed agreements with Altera to extend the charter, operation, and maintenance of the Petrojarl I FPSO for an additional duration of up to two years.

Only days apart, the company entered into an agreement for the purchase of FPSO OSX-2 for the Atlanta field’s Definitive System. The deal was closed earlier this month.

Also in February, Enauta hired a rig for drilling operations on the field, scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2022. The drilling of an additional well for the Early Production System (EPS) on the Atlanta Field was approved in December of last year. The expected start of production from the well is scheduled for early 2023.

The Atlanta field is operated by Enauta Energia, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, which also has a 100 percent interest in the asset. The field, located in the Santos Basin, has been producing since 2018 through an Early Production System which consists of three wells connected to the Petrojarl I FPSO.

