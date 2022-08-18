Enauta Restarts Atlanta Production After Scheduled Shutdown

Oil and gas company Enauta has restarted production from the Atlanta field offshore Brazil following a scheduled shutdown.

Enauta said on Wednesday that it restarted production from the Atlanta field, which was now, according to the company, in the normalization process.

The field’s restart meant that the new water treatment and equipment unit that underwent maintenance during the period was commissioned, and complementary services were carried out at the FPSO Petrojarl I.

The scheduled downtime on the Atlanta field began on July 1, 2022. According to Enauta’s previous statements, the production shall return to normal by September. The scheduled downtime was aimed at meeting the Ministry of Labor’s normative requirements, as well as preparing the FPSO to be re-certified by DNV.

Once recertification was completed, the contractual extension will enable production’s continued operation until the entry of the full development system, foreseen by mid-2024. Works executed so far did not find any situation to jeopardize the two-year extension of the chartering, operation, and maintenance agreements.

Enauta has already inked a purchase deal with Malaysia’s Yinson for the FPSO OSX-2, based on an agreement from December 2021. This deal was closed in February and the vessel is currently being converted at Dubai Drydocks World. After the FPSO Atlanta is converted, it will be deployed at the Atlanta field.

The Atlanta field is in block BS-4 in the Santos Basin with estimated reserves of 106 mmbbl, operated by Enauta Energia, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, which has a 100 percent interest in this asset.

The field has been producing since 2018 through an early production system that entails three wells connected to the FPSO Petrojarl I. Enauta already approved a $1.2 billion full development system for the field.

Production from the Atlanta field has been shut down several times before. Namely, in January it was shut down so that Enauta could complete production line repairs on the Petrojarl I FPSO. Although repairs were done quickly, production restart took some time due to a Covid-19 outbreak on the FPSO.

The field was shut down again in July of last year. Enauta stopped production from two Atlanta wells due to a failure in the pumping system. Restart from the two wells occurred a month later after completing repairs.

It took under two weeks of full production for the Atlanta field to run into an issue again. One of the wells stopped producing in early September 2021 and resumed production in the first quarter of 2022 after a subsea pump was repaired.

