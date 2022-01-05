Enauta Not Selling Manati Field After All

Enauta will not be selling its stake in the Manati field to Gas Bridge after the conditions required for the completion of the sale were not fulfilled.

Brazilian oil company Enauta will not be selling its stake in the Manati offshore oil field in Brazil to Gas Bridge after the conditions required for the completion of the sale were not fulfilled.

In August 2020, Enauta entered into an agreement with Gas Bridge for the sale of its 45 percent stake in the offshore field, and the transaction was subject to a series of commercial and regulatory conditions that should have been fulfilled by December 31, 2021.

Enauta said the conditions required for the completion of the sale of the stake in the Manati field to Gas Bridge had not been fulfilled. The stake was supposed to be sold for around $100 million.

Along with this deal with Enauta, Gas Bridge also reached separate agreements with PetroRio and GeoPark to buy their 10 percent stakes in the Manati field. Petrobras, the operator of the field, put its stake in the field up for sale in May 2020.

As the deadline for the sale expired, Enauta decided to keep it in its portfolio. The company considers the asset as important in terms of cash generation, revenue diversification, and improvement of the carbon footprint.

It is worth noting that Gas Bridge proposed to enter into negotiations with Enauta for a possible partnership between the companies to implement a natural gas storage project for Manati if it succeeds in acquiring the stakes of other partners in the field.

The Manati field, located in the Camamu Basin, on the coast of Bahia, is one of Brazil’s largest gas fields. The project includes a fixed production platform, a gas compression station, and a natural gas treatment plant.

Petrobras has a 35 percent stake in the field. Enauta owns 45 percent, GeoPark has 10 percent while PetroRio holds the remaining 10 percent.

The Manati field has had several issues during 2021. The first occurred in September 2021 when the field had a small gas leakage. Repairs were carried out and production was restarted in October.

The second one happened occurred last month. The field had an issue with the closure of the export pipeline’s subsea valve. The field resumed production later in the month following repairs.

