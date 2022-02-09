Enauta Hires Rig For Atlanta Field Drilling

Brazilian oil and gas company Enauta has picked a drilling rig for operations on its Atlanta field located offshore Brazil.

Enauta said that it contracted the Alpha Star rig drill the fourth well of Atlanta field’s Early Production System (EPS).

According to the Brazilian company, drilling is supposed to begin in the fourth quarter of 2022. The rig deal also has an eventual extension, if Enauta chooses to include the drilling of other two wells for Atlanta’s Full Development System.

To clarify, Enauta Energia, a subsidiary of Enauta, entered into a time services agreement with Serviços de Petróleo Constellation and a charter agreement with London Tower Management on January 31, 2022, for the contracting of the Alpha Star drilling rig for the drilling of the fourth well on the Atlanta field.

The company believes that the fourth well’s drilling should last approximately 60 days, and the agreement can be, subject to Enauta’s board approval, renewed for another 150 days for drilling operations of the other two producing wells and lines relocation.

The overall amount estimated and approved is $23 million for one well, and contractors granted usual guarantees in agreements of this nature and proportional to the obligations assumed thereby.

As for the field, the Atlanta field, located in Block BS-4 in the Santos Basin, is operated by Enauta Energia which holds 100 percent working interest in this asset.

Enauta has been busy on the field recently. It entered into an agreement for the purchase of FPSO OSX-2 for the Definitive System (DS) of the Atlanta field. The FPSO acquisition and adaptation cost will be around $500 million. In addition to the unit, the capex related to well drilling and subsea equipment is estimated at $500-700 million.

To remind, the Atlanta field is producing since 2018 through an Early Production System (EPS) which consists of three wells connected to the FPSO Petrojarl I.

Last month, production was stopped to complete repairs on a production line on the FPSO. Repairs have been completed but a Covid-19 outbreak on the vessel meant that it would be going under lockdown for a certain period of time, deferring the restart of production.

The restart occurred on January 24 which coincided with the FPSO contract announcement. The second well restart is still on hold as the repair of an electrical system failure is still necessary.

