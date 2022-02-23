Enauta Approves $1.2B Full Development Of Atlanta Field

Brazilian oil and gas firm Enauta has confirmed the approval of the $1.2 billion Full Development System (FDS) for the Atlanta field offshore Brazil.

The company also firmed up a contract with Malaysia’s Yinson for the provision, operation, and maintenance of an FPSO vessel to be used on the field’s FDS.

Enauta said that the project can produce 50,000 barrels of oil and process 140,000 barrels of water per day. The startup is expected by mid-2024, initially with six wells. According to the company, Atlanta has an active aquifer that does not require water or gas injection, making the project more solid.

The investment approved is $1.2 billion, already including the $100 million to be injected after production starts and $500 million referring to the production unit. Should Yinson exercise the vessel purchase option, a 15-year chartering agreement shall take effect linked to financing for the same period. In this case, the project’s investment will decrease by $100 million.

“The implementation of Atlanta’s FDS will significantly increase production and the company’s resilience. Due to points learned in the Early Production System, the full field system relies on efficient technologies that reduce costs and greenhouse gas emissions. We have developed a competitive project for energy transition, capable of providing an attractive return for our shareholders,” says Décio Oddone, Enauta’s CEO.

In a separate statement, Yinson said that the engineering, procurement, construction, and installation of the FPSO are expected to be completed by the first half of 2024. Before the completion of the construction of the FPSO, Yinson has the discretion to exercise the call option to acquire the asset-owning company of the project with a 15-year time-charter agreement and operation & maintenance agreement, whereby Enauta has a right to extend the agreements by a further 5 years.

The project has an estimated aggregate value of $505 million including a 2-year operations and maintenance agreement. This can further increase to $1.98 B including 5 years extension period should Yinson exercise the call option. The FPSO will be one of Yinson’s three assets in Brazil.

“Brazil awarded the majority of the FPSO contracts in 2021 and we expect it will continue to be the dominant FPSO market going forward. With our strong track record, Yinson aims to passionately deliver powerful solutions for Enauta. Our goal is to contribute positively towards the development of Brazil’s energy industry,” Yinson Group Chief Executive Officer Lim Chern Yuan stated.

“Our steadfast commitment is towards pioneering low-emission designs from the get-go and this project is no different. Both Yinson and Enauta have been working closely since last year and we are making solid progress. We believe that our close working relationship with Enauta will help us move a step closer toward Yinson’s zero-emission FPSO concept of the future and our goal of achieving net-zero by 2050,” Yinson CEO of Offshore Production Flemming Grønnegaard added.

