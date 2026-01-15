ENAP Secures Deal to Use Oxiquim Terminal

'The agreement is consistent with ENAP's recent announcement to consolidate its logistics business as a key pillar of the company, incorporating strategic partners and high service standards'.

Chile's National Petroleum Company (ENAP) has signed an agreement with Oxiquim allowing ENAP to transfer and store fuels at Oxiquim's terminal in the municipality of Coronel, Región del Biobío.

The agreement allows ENAP to use the Escuadrón Maritime Terminal starting this quarter, ENAP said in a press release.

Oxiquim general manager Cecilia Pardo, in comments about the deal, noted of "limited infrastructure available for fuel storage and difficulty in executing new projects".

Escuadrón is one of three terminals operated by Oxiquim for bulk liquid raw materials and chemicals, fuels and liquefied petroleum gas in Chile, Oxiquim says on its website. The other two are the Mejillones and Quintero terminals.

"The agreement is consistent with ENAP's recent announcement to consolidate its logistics business as a key pillar of the company, incorporating strategic partners and high service standards", ENAP said. "This is based on the fact that ENAP has logistics assets exceeding $3 billion and that its operations span from Arica to Punta Arenas".

ENAP general manager Julio Friedmann said, "[S]ome of the main areas of work in the immediate term are to generate greater storage capacity and to develop future partnerships with third parties, always for the purpose of strengthening fuel supply throughout the territory".

Last year ENAP consolidated its logistics assets under a "Corporate Logistics Management" and announced an investment plan of $540 million over the next five years for its logistics business.

"Among the main areas of focus of this new management are operational excellence, efficiency and profitability of the logistics chain, and the adaptation of infrastructure to meet current and future needs", ENAP said in an online statement September 5, 2025.

"Currently, ENAP manages logistics assets valued at over $3 billion, including a large land fleet, 11 ships, 830 kilometers [515.74 miles] of pipelines, three million cubic meters [105.94 million cubic feet] of storage capacity, five maritime terminals, seven land terminals, among other assets that provide resilience and support to the national energy system", ENAP said then.

“Today, we are Chile's largest logistics company, being able to reach every inch of the country and to connect it with the rest of the world to guarantee the country's fuel supply", Friedmann said at the time. "Therefore, we believe that this new line of business should represent a significant portion of ENAP's future income".

ENAP added, "This new business line will operationalize the relationship with clients in coordination with the Commercial Management and handle development matters in collaboration with the Development and Planning Management".

