Empyrean Spuds Jade Prospect Offshore China

Oil and gas company Empyrean Energy has begun drilling the Jade prospect at its wholly-owned Block 29/11 offshore China.

Empyrean is the operator of the block in China and has a 100 percent working interest during the exploration phase. In the event of a commercial discovery, its partner CNOOC may assume a 51 percent participating interest in the development and production phase.

The company added that drilling began at the Jade prospect via a well designated LH 17-2-1 on Sunday, April 10.

The NH9 semi-submersible drilling rig started operations at the well with the drilling of the 36" surface hole down to 1,930 measured depth (MD) and is currently installing the 30" surface conductor.

Following the setting of the surface conductor, the 17 1/2” hole will be drilled down to 3,445 feet MD and the 13 5/8" casing will be set and cemented in place. The rig will then drill ahead in a 12 1/4” hole to approximately 7,020 feet MD before setting the 9 5/8" casing.

After setting the 9 5/8” casing, the rig will drill ahead in the 8 1/2" hole section through to the expected total depth of the well at 9,380 feet MD.

Empyrean said that it would be conducting logging while drilling operations during the drilling of the Jade well. “[…] should we encounter hydrocarbons in the main target zone we will run additional combo logs to confirm any oil pay zones. If an oil pay zone is confirmed, then the plan is to carry out flow testing operations on the oil pay zones,” the company stated.

The drilling campaign is targeting what Empyrean dubbed a ‘world-class conventional oil target’ in the Jade prospect with a geological chance of success of 32 percent. The company also completed a gas cloud study and post-stack seismic inversion study that it believes further mitigates risk and increases the chance of success to 41 percent.

The Jade prospect has a mean in place potential of 225 mmbbl and a P10 in place upside of 395 mmbbl. Four recent nearby discoveries by CNOOC immediately to the west of Jade lived up to their P10 potential or better. All four discoveries have gas clouds showing in the overburden on seismic.

Empyrean's 3D seismic indicates a classic ‘fill to spill’ geological setup in the basin, and a robust regional seal, that provides the Jade and Topaz prospects with a very real possibility of being filled similarly to nearby discoveries.

According to the company, dry wells nearby do not have gas clouds. Jade is the first of the three identified prospects within Block 29/11, which also contains the Topaz and Pearl prospects. The combined mean in-place potential of all three prospects is 884 mmbbl and a P10 in place upside of 1,588 mmbbl. Any oil discovered is expected to be light oil in the 38-41 API range, like nearby discoveries. These attributes provide the potential for excellent recovery rates.

"Empyrean is delighted to inform shareholders that following successful anchoring operations at the Jade location we have spudded the Jade well over the weekend and drilled the first section of the hole. The Empyrean, COSL, and CNOOC EnerTech teams are working very well together to drill the well safely and achieve the objective," Empyrean CEO, Tom Kelly, said.

