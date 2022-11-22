Employees Start Strike at Biggest European BP Oil Refinery
Dutch unions started a partial strike at BP Plc’s refinery in Rotterdam, with workers now limiting their efforts to resolving the fault that brought fuels production to a total standstill last week.
BP employees won’t cooperate on restarting production units after the fault has been fixed, a representative for the CNV Vakmensen union told Bloomberg by phone. BP has said it was planning to restart the refinery early this week and didn’t immediately respond to an email Tuesday asking about the strike.
BP’s Rotterdam refinery is among the biggest in Europe and is located in the heart of the region’s main oil-trading hub. It suffered an uncontrolled outage last week on the supply of steam, which the plant needs to operate.
Refinery outages are closely watched currently after a wave of strike action in France this autumn prompted severe tightening in the diesel market. Russian supply is also a key concern.
BP employees had started work-to-rule action at the beginning of last week but called it off following the incident. The unions previously gave a deadline of Nov. 23 for resolving a pay dispute with BP.
Part of the refinery, BP’s biggest in the region, had been undergoing planned maintenance since September and the restart of at least one of those units also hadn’t gone to plan earlier this month.
--With assistance from Rachel Graham.
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Biden Requests $500MM for Strategic Petroleum Reserve
- Offshore Oil and Gas Assets Face Increasing Cyber Risk
- Oil Freight at $100,000 Piles Pressure on Crude Markets
- Pacific Zircon Style Incidents Dominated Indian Ocean Narrative in 2021
- Well-Safe Solutions Names Ruth Thomas As Subsurface Team Lead
- Employees Start Strike at Biggest European BP Oil Refinery
- Neptune Calls On UK Gov To Help Bring More Gas Where Needed
- Equinor Submits $1.45 Billion Irpa Development Plan
- China Pauses Some Purchases of Russian Oil
- McDermott SVP Takes on Petrofac Chief Exec Role
- Magnitude 5.4 Quake Hits Texas
- Diesel Floods Out Of China After Beijing Greenlights Export Jump
- North American Gas Market To Triple Production From 2022-2033
- USA Lays Blame for Tanker Attack
- Top Headlines: Gulf of Mexico an Area of Increasing Instability and More
- Sweden Concludes Nord Stream Explosions Caused by Sabotage
- Minor Damage to Pacific Zircon Tanker
- USA Oil Futures Point to Oversupply for First Time This Year
- Freeport Provides LNG Restart Update
- Fitch Solutions Reveals Latest Oil Price Forecasts
- The USA Diesel Crisis Is Here and Spreading
- Magnitude 5.4 Quake Hits Texas
- Oil and Gas Majors Hiring Right Now
- Petrobras Makes Thickest Ever Oil Discovery In Brazil History
- Gulf of Mexico an Area of Increasing Instability
- IEA Says Diesel Demand Destruction Starting to Look Inevitable
- DNV Clears Aker Offshore Carbon Capture Tech
- IEA Says it Can Tap Huge Oil Reserves If Supply Is Disrupted
- US Finds Others Aligned Against It In Saudi-Sparked Oil Row
- Top Headlines: The USA Diesel Crisis Is Here and Spreading